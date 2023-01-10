Film Adhesive Is Expected To Nearly Double, Reaching Around $2 Billion By 2031

Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, has released a new study on the Film Adhesives , forecasting a relatively optimistic growth outlook. According to the study, film adhesive sales for multiple end-use industries are projected to reach nearly US$2 billion and grow at a CAGR of nearly 4% through the forecast period 2021-2031. Aerospace and electrical and electronics applications are expected to remain high.

Growth prospects declined in 2020 due to downturns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused the market to close at just over $1 billion. Additionally, historical years have shown a subdued growth pattern with a recorded CAGR of over 2% from 2016 to 2020.

Future growth prospects are expected to depend primarily on productive developments in the global aerospace industry. For example, the US aerospace industry was valued at $909 billion in 2019, according to the Aerospace Industries Association, and contributed nearly $400 billion to the domestic economy. As a result, manufacturers are introducing high-end film adhesives, expanding growth prospects.

Film Adhesives Market – Scope of the Report:

A recent Fact.MR study on the Film Adhesives offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently driving the growth of the market. This report explains key dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders and emerging players associated with the Film Adhesives offering.A list of well-known companies producing film adhesives along with their product portfolios adds credence to this comprehensive research study.

Competitive landscape:

Prominent film adhesive manufacturers profiled by Fact.MR include Arkema Group, Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd., Henkel AG, Solvay SA, Axiom Materials Inc., GLUETEX GmbH, Paul & Company, Sinochem Group Co. Ltd ., Fastel Adhesives and HB Fueler Company, among others.

In June 2021, Henkel AG developed Loctite EA 9365FST, a new two-part epoxy adhesive that strengthens and bonds thermoplastic and thermoset substrates for use in aircraft interiors. These serve as a matrix resin on glass fibers to reinforce the thin walls of thermoplastic assemblies.

Likewise, Fastel Adhesives offers a range of adhesive and sealant products for the medical diagnostics, medical devices, electronics, automotive, packaging and product development sectors. The company offers thermally conductive foils, electrically conductive foils and heat/induction sealing foils.

Main market segments covered:

consumer industry Foil adhesives for electrics and electronics Film adhesives for the aerospace industry Film adhesives for automotive and transport Adhesives for consumer films Film adhesives for other end use industries

resin Adhesives for epoxy films Cyanate Ester Film Adhesives Adhesives for acrylic films Other resin film adhesives



