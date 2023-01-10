Hard Coatings Is Expected To Be Valued At Over $1 Billion By 2031

Fact.MR – a provider of market research and competitive intelligence – expects the global hard coatings to exceed $1 billion by 2031, according to a recently released landscape study. Growth is likely driven by widespread uptake in the medical device and device manufacturing industries cranked. Historically, Hard Material Coatings sales grew at a CAGR of over 6% from 2016 to 2020. In terms of revenue, the market grew by about 600 million Industries Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the food processing segment has largely maintained sales amid increased demand for instant foods during the lockdown period.

Future growth prospects also depend on the ever-expanding food processing industry. With global food demand expected to increase by around 70% by 2050, the need for processed and hygienic food is multiplying. Therefore, advanced processing solutions employing hard coatings are on the rise, and major manufacturers are introducing innovative food coating product lines.

Important insights from the market study

Due to the deposition technique, hard coatings based on physical vapor deposition have a CAGR of almost 5%

Oxide hard coating sales are projected to grow the fastest by material, growing at a CAGR of nearly 8% through 2031

Sales of boride hard coatings are expected to exceed $450 million by the end of 2031

Hard coatings of nitrides that robustly expand and increase at nearly 7% CAGR

High adoption in medical device manufacturing boosts growth prospects in US, reaching over $200M in 2020

China will make extensive use of hard coatings in architectural coatings, reaching more than US$250 million by 2031

Japan and Canada are other notable markets, growing at CAGRs of around 4% and 6%, respectively

Key Segments Covered in the Market Study

deposition technique Hard material coatings based on physical vapor deposition Hard coatings based on Chemical Vapor Deposition

material Boride hard coatings Hard nitride coatings oxide hard coatings hard metal coatings Carbon based hard coatings Multi-component hard coatings



competitive landscape

Major hard coatings manufacturers rely on multiple growth strategies – from new product launches and research and development funding to strategic mergers and acquisitions and collaborations. Some notable developments in the hard coatings industry analysis include:

In January 2021, ASB Industries Inc. partnered with Hannecard to operate as Hannecard Roller Coatings Inc. This partnership is expected to expand ASB’s rubber and polyurethane roll covering business into key industries.

Since 2020, CemeCon KK has been working with several Japanese tool manufacturers to offer its range of diamond coatings in its new coating center in Nagoya. In addition, they have successfully integrated HiPIMS technology.

The Hard Coatings Market report answers important Questions along with:

What is the status of the Hard Coatings Market?

How does the Hard Coatings market look after the forecast period?

Which region has the highest contribution to the Hard Coatings market devices and why?

Which players remain at the top of the hard coatings?

What are the opportunities available for Hard Coatings market players to expand their manufacturing footprints?

Which segment has the greatest impact on the Hard Coatings market?

