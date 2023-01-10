Demand For Automotive Ceramics To Expand 1.4x By 2031

Posted on 2023-01-10 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

The global automotive ceramics is expected to top US$ 2 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5% across the decade, concludes a recently published research study by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider. A surging global automotive market and its allied industries are catalyzing demand for automotive ceramics.

Download Sample Copy of This Report :-  https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6406

High uptake in electronic component manufacturing majorly drove the market’s historical growth. From 2016 to 2020, a CAGR exceeding 4% was registered, growing from over US$ 1 Bn to reach nearly US$ 2 Bn, representing almost twofold growth. Recessionary impacts induced by COVID-19 temporarily stalled expansion, as compulsory lockdowns forced automotive manufacturers to cease production in the first half of the year.

Sales of automotive ceramics for electronics are especially likely to gather momentum amid the rising popularity of electric vehicles. With stricter emission norms being enforced, automotive companies are conforming to mandatory compliance requirements, prompting an increase in adoption of more sustainable alternatives.

Request Customization https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6406

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • By type, functional automotive ceramics to top US$ 1 Bn by 2031, increasing at over 5% CAGR
  • Sales of structural automotive ceramics accounted for over 40% of total revenue in 2020
  • Alumina oxide automotive ceramics to generate more than 2 out of 5 sales by 2031
  • By application, automotive ceramics for electronics to generate heightened sales, expanding at nearly 5% CAGR
  • The U.S. topped US$ 450 Mn in 2020, accounting for nearly 3 out of 10 automotive ceramics sales
  • Market in China to expand at over 8% CAGR, surpassing a valuation of US$ 500 Mn by 2031
  • Japan and Canada markets to expand a CAGRs of approximately 7% across the forecast period

Key Segments Covered in Market Study

  • Type
    • Functional Automotive Ceramics
    • Structural Automotive Ceramics
  • Material
    • Alumina Oxide Automotive Ceramics
    • Titanate Oxide Automotive Ceramics
    • Zirconia Oxide Automotive Ceramics
    • Other Material Automotive Ceramics
  • Application
    • Automotive Ceramics for Engine Parts
    • Automotive Ceramics for Exhaust Systems
    • Automotive Ceramics for Electronics
    • Automotive Ceramics for Other Applications

For More Insights-  https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556334942/demand-for-milk-homogenizers-is-surged-due-to-advent-of-electromechanical-technologies-in-the-dairy-equipment-industry

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
US Sales Office :
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution