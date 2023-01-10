Demand For Automotive Ceramics To Expand 1.4x By 2031

The global automotive ceramics is expected to top US$ 2 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5% across the decade, concludes a recently published research study by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider. A surging global automotive market and its allied industries are catalyzing demand for automotive ceramics.

Download Sample Copy of This Report :- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6406

High uptake in electronic component manufacturing majorly drove the market’s historical growth. From 2016 to 2020, a CAGR exceeding 4% was registered, growing from over US$ 1 Bn to reach nearly US$ 2 Bn, representing almost twofold growth. Recessionary impacts induced by COVID-19 temporarily stalled expansion, as compulsory lockdowns forced automotive manufacturers to cease production in the first half of the year.

Sales of automotive ceramics for electronics are especially likely to gather momentum amid the rising popularity of electric vehicles. With stricter emission norms being enforced, automotive companies are conforming to mandatory compliance requirements, prompting an increase in adoption of more sustainable alternatives.

Request Customization https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6406

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By type, functional automotive ceramics to top US$ 1 Bn by 2031, increasing at over 5% CAGR

Sales of structural automotive ceramics accounted for over 40% of total revenue in 2020

Alumina oxide automotive ceramics to generate more than 2 out of 5 sales by 2031

By application, automotive ceramics for electronics to generate heightened sales, expanding at nearly 5% CAGR

The U.S. topped US$ 450 Mn in 2020, accounting for nearly 3 out of 10 automotive ceramics sales

Market in China to expand at over 8% CAGR, surpassing a valuation of US$ 500 Mn by 2031

Japan and Canada markets to expand a CAGRs of approximately 7% across the forecast period

Key Segments Covered in Market Study

Type Functional Automotive Ceramics Structural Automotive Ceramics

Material Alumina Oxide Automotive Ceramics Titanate Oxide Automotive Ceramics Zirconia Oxide Automotive Ceramics Other Material Automotive Ceramics

Application Automotive Ceramics for Engine Parts Automotive Ceramics for Exhaust Systems Automotive Ceramics for Electronics Automotive Ceramics for Other Applications



For More Insights- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556334942/demand-for-milk-homogenizers-is-surged-due-to-advent-of-electromechanical-technologies-in-the-dairy-equipment-industry

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.