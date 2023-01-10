Medical Polymers Market Is Projected To Surge At A CAGR of 8.2% Over 2031 | Fact.MR

Posted on 2023-01-10

The medical polymers market is projected to surge at a CAGR of 8.2% over the period of 2021 to 2031. Higher anticipated surge in demand is primarily due to rise in spending of regional governments to strengthen their healthcare infrastructure, post COVID-era.

According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, over the past-half decade, the price of medical propylene has surged at a rapid rate as compared to conventional commodity polypropylene. This is primarily due to exclusive demand for medical polypropylene from the healthcare sector coupled with inelasticity of demand.

Of the engineering thermoplastics and commodity medical polymers, the latter holds dominance in healthcare devices and pharmaceutical packaging.  This is primarily due to ease of production of commodity medical polymers over engineering thermoplastic

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The medical polymers market is estimated to expand 2.2X its current market value by 2031.
  • Polypropylene dominated the demand pie of commodity polymers with nearly 53% market share in 2020, and is anticipated to gain 30 BPS by 2031-end.
  • Medical device application growth is set to be at 6.9% CAGR over the period of 2021-2031, and is set to remain the most prominent application among all other segments.
  • Top 5 players capture nearly 25% of medical polymer sales across the globe.

“Inelastic nature of market to provide bundle of opportunities for manufacturers to cash-in on,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Prominent Key Players Of The Medical Polymers Market Survey Report:

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation
  • Formosa Plastics
  • Hyosung Chemicals
  • Ineos
  • LG Chem
  • LOTTE Chemical Corporation
  • LyondellBasell
  • Others
  • SABIC
  • SIBUR
  • Simona America
  • Sinopec
  • Total Plastics

Medical Polymers Industry Key Segments

  • Polymer Material
    • Commodity Polymers
      • Medical Grade Polypropylene
      • Medical Grade Polyvinyl Chloride
      • Medical Grade Polyethylene
        • LDPE
        • HDPE
        • LLDPE
      • Medical Grade Polyesters
    • Engineering Thermoplastics
      • Polyvinyl Pyrrolidone (PVP)
      • PEEK
      • Polycarbonate
      • Others
  • By Application
    • Packaging
      • Injections
      • Medical Bags
      • Medical Tubes
      • Pharmaceutical Blisters and Trays
      • Microplates
      • Vials
      • Blister Packs
      • Others
    • Implants
      • Breast Implants
      • Orthopedic Implants
      • Spinal Implants
      • Others
    • Medical Wear
      • Gloves
      • Face Shields
      • Masks & Gowns
      • Others
    • Medical Devices
      • Pacemakers
      • Dental & Orthodontic Devices
      • Catheters
      • Contact Lenses
      • Others
  • By Processing Method
    • Blow Fill Seal
    • Injection Stretch Blow Molding
    • Extrusion Blow Molding
    • Others

