Medical Polymers Market Is Projected To Surge At A CAGR of 8.2% Over 2031 | Fact.MR

The medical polymers market is projected to surge at a CAGR of 8.2% over the period of 2021 to 2031. Higher anticipated surge in demand is primarily due to rise in spending of regional governments to strengthen their healthcare infrastructure, post COVID-era.

According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, over the past-half decade, the price of medical propylene has surged at a rapid rate as compared to conventional commodity polypropylene. This is primarily due to exclusive demand for medical polypropylene from the healthcare sector coupled with inelasticity of demand.

Of the engineering thermoplastics and commodity medical polymers, the latter holds dominance in healthcare devices and pharmaceutical packaging. This is primarily due to ease of production of commodity medical polymers over engineering thermoplastic