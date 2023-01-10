Reactor Thermoplastic Polyolefin Elastomer (TPO) Industry Growth Sustained by Automotive Sector

Dublin, Ireland, 2023-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ —

Global RTPO market is anticipated to value at US$ 673.3 million in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 4.5% to reach US$ 1,043.8 million by the end of 2032. Reactor Thermoplastic Polyolefin Elastomer (TPO) market research report focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the industry that are likely to influence growth. The base year considered in this research is 202X while all findings included in this report are referring to the forecast duration of 2022- 2032.

This report further includes projections on the market size, share, and growth rate which assist market participants to capitalize or invest in nascent market prospects. Additionally, this report highlights Reactor Thermoplastic Polyolefin Elastomer (TPO) market strategy that are being adopted by competitors and leading organizations. Learning about the competitive landscape helps organizations track their own performance while also assisting in gaining ahead of others.

Strong RTPO Demand in the Automotive Industry Supports Market Growth

At the end of 2021, sales of RTPO represented roughly 13.4% of the worldwide thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) market. The expanding automobile industry’s adoption drives up demand for the market.

Among all the performance plastics used in automotive applications, RTPO has gained popularity over the past 20 years thanks to constant R&D spending by producers like Borealis, LyondellBasell, SABIC, LOTTE Chemicals, and Mitsubishi Chemicals.

Additionally, RTPO has undergone significant modifications, such as varying the mix of ethylene, to retain its thickness for a variety of applications in the automobile industry. Overall, the demand for RTPO has increased due to the demand for lightweight vehicle bodywork.



Key Companies Profiled

SABIC

Borealis

BP

Formosa Plastics

Hanwha, Hyosung

Japan Polypropylene

Lotte Chemicals

Lyondellbasell

MOL Slovnaft

North Huajin Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.

Prime Polymer

SINOPEC

Sumitomo Chemical

SunAllomer

Trinseo

Get Customization on this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4250

Reactor Thermoplastic Polyolefin Elastomer (TPO) Market: Segmentation

By Resin: Flexible Rigid

By Application: Automotive Interior Side Covers Pillars Dashboard, Door Panel, and Armrest Floor Mat Others Exterior Side Rails Side Cladding Bumpers Others Flexible Profiles Hoses & pipes Roofing Membranes Geomembranes Foam Sheet Residential Flooring Packaging Rigid Flexible Medical Film Tube Injected Parts Others

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



