Gaskets and Seals Market Market Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast Report to 2030

Gaskets and Seals Industry Overview

The global gaskets and seals market size was estimated at USD 56.93 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% over the forecast period.

The use of advanced materials in manufacturing gaskets and seals for critical applications including aircraft manufacturing, medical equipment, and chemical processing is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. The global gaskets and seals industry has experienced limited growth as a consequence of the economic recession caused by the COVID-19 crisis, which has resulted in low investor confidence and a decline in industrial activities.

As a result, the market for gaskets and seal materials has also experienced a catastrophic setback. The COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S affected the growth of the industrial operations. The stay-at-home instructions and social distancing mandates also impacted the product demand. In the U.S., the automotive sector accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period. Gaskets and seals are designed to help ensure performance efficiency and to support manufacturers to comply with stringent specifications and standards.

In addition, they also aid in reducing the risk of unexpected downtime and control emissions. In the automotive industry, increasing stringent emission norms are also one of the major factors that are expected to drive the product demand. The industrial sector is also witnessing the development of advanced power transmission seals, which are expected to demonstrate a notable reduction of power loss in drive assemblies as opposed to conventional sealing elements. These seals comprise revolutionary designs and special materials, which offer superior performance under extreme pressure conditions.

They also ensure the optimization of sealing function, friction, and abrasion resistance. The use of advanced sealing systems and components is projected to enhance the production efficiency and sustainability of plants. Thus, it allows products to be manufactured with greater resource efficiency. Companies are also installing indicators to gauge energy efficiency and emissions at plants. Hence, sealing solutions are expected to aid the growth of green manufacturing across the industrial sector, thereby driving the overall demand for seals in the market.

Gaskets and Seals Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global gaskets and seals market based on product, application, end-user, and region:

Gaskets and Seals Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Gaskets Seals

Gaskets and Seals Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Automotive Electrical & Electronics Marine & Rail Industrial & Manufacturing Aerospace Oil & Gas Chemicals & Petrochemicals Others

Gaskets and Seals End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) OEM Aftersales market

Gaskets and Seals Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



