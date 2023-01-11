Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market Status, Key Vendors Analysis and Regional Outlook 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Jan 11, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals Industry Overview

The global specialty pulp & paper chemicals market size was valued at USD 21.43 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% from 2022 to 2030.

The growing demand for bleaching and functional chemicals used in the production of specialty paper for applications such as packaging, printing, and labeling is expected to drive the market. COVID-19 had a huge impact on the global industrial supply chains. Several imposed restrictions on people and goods movements had an adverse impact on industrial production. The printing paper and copier paper demand suffered due to the closure of offices, schools, & universities. On the other hand, demand for personal hygiene paper products in cased, during the pandemic.

Specialty pulp & paper chemicals are downstream derivatives of a wide range of commodity chemicals including acids, amines, alcohols, fatty alcohols, solvents, surfactants, and betaines; wherein these commodity raw materials are bulk chemicals and can be supplied directly without preprocessing treatment. Mineral acids and bases are generally used as basic chemicals in the manufacturing of specialty pulp and papers.

Various raw materials used in the manufacturing of these products include chelating agents, caustic soda, and biocide. Chelating agents provide the desired level of brightness to the paper when applied with hydrosulfite and hydrogen peroxide bleaches, thereby playing a vital role in the specialty pulp and paper industry. Biocides, however, are used to control and prevent microbial growth and to maintain efficiency in specialty pulp and paper manufacturing machines.

Over the past years, demand for specialty pulp & paper chemicals has been declining or is relatively stagnant due to the digital revolution, which has also led to consolidation in the industry. However, growing demand for packaging, household, and sanitary applications has helped bring stabilization in the market. The increasing popularity of coating as a protective material to induce smoothness and reduce ink absorbency in specialty paper will increase the usage of functional chemicals during the next few years.

Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global specialty pulp & paper chemicals market, based on the product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Basic Chemicals Functional Chemicals Process Chemicals Bleaching Chemicals

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Printing Packaging Labeling Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals market include

Ashland

BASF SE

Buck man

Dow Chemical Company

Ecolab

SNF Group

Evonik Industries AG

Nouryon

So lenis

