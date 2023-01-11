Sales of Automotive Telematics Is Growing Over 5x To Reach US$ 217.7 Billion Throughout 2031

The global automotive telematics market stood at over US$ 22 Bn in 2018, registering a Y-o-Y growth of 23.3% by 2019.

Prospects appear even more optimistic, with the industry expected to reach US$ 41.6 Bn by 2021, growing over 5x to reach US$ 217.7 Bn throughout the 2021-2031 forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent service providers are relying on introducing new software which facilitate advanced damage detection systems, based on cloud and artificial intelligence approaches. Noteworthy developments in the past few months are as follows:

  • In January 2021, Harman International Industries Inc. announced the introduction of HARMAN Turbo Connect (TBOT). The software anticipates and mitigates connectivity discrepancies on the road. This addition to the current portfolio satisfies current demand for high speed connectivity with low latency, especially when used with 5G-enabled technologies, including  its Smart Conformal Antenna
  • In November 2021, Robert Bosch GmbH introduced its Ridecare services, equipped with a sensor box, to detect damage to a vehicle and smoke inside the vehicle. The sensor deploys a cloud-based data analysis using artificial intelligence, disbursing information on whether a vehicle has been damaged, or someone has smoked in it. Pilot projects are being initiated across North America, Asia and Germany

Key Companies Profiled :

  • Harman International Industries, Inc.
  • Magneti Marelli S.p.A
  • Airbiquity Inc.
  • Verizon Telematics, Inc.
  • TomTom N.V.
  • Masternaut Limited
  • Trimble Inc.
  • Visteon Corporation
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  Delphi Automotive Plc.
  • Product Type
    • Embedded Automotive Telematics
    • Integrated Automotive Telematics
    • Tethered Automotive Telematics
  • Services
    • Safety and Security Automotive Telematics
    • Information & Technology Automotive Telematics
    • Entertainment & Remote Diagnostics Automotive Telematics
  • Vehicle Type
    • Passenger Car Automotive Telematics
    • LCV Automotive Telematics
    • HCV Automotive Telematics
  • Sales Channel
    • Automotive Telematics Sales via OEMs
    • Automotive Telematics via Aftermarket

