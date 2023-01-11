Sales of Chlor-Alkali Is Poised To Flourish At A CAGR of 5.4% To Reach A Value of US$ 150 Billion by 2032

The global chlor-alkali market is likely to be valued at US$ 88.5 Billion in FY 2022, up from US$ 84 Billion in 2021.

During the past year, the industry registered a Y-o-Y increase worth 5.3%. From 2022 to 2032, Chlor-Alkali sales are poised to flourish at a CAGR of 5.4% to reach a value of US$ 150 Billion by the end of 2032.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Chlor-Alkali providers are reliant on partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and new software launches to stay afloat in the global market. Constant innovations to ensure a seamless client-customer relationship are the main focus of prominent market players.

In March 2021, AGC Inc. passed a resolution to integrate and reorganize its 3 consolidated subsidiary companies, AGC Chemicals (Thailand) Co., Ltd, Vinythai Public Company Limited, and AGC Chemicals Vietnam Co., Ltd, and to form a new company that will promote the business development of Chlor-alkali products and services in Thailand and Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam markets, with target completion by the first half of 2022

In Oct 2019, Borregaard invested 207 million Norwegian kroner in a chloralkali plant at the Sarpsborg site in Norway; The project aims at modernizing existing equipment and is expected to near completion in 2022.

Key Companies Profiled :

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Solvay SA

AGC Inc.

Dow Inc.

Tronox Limited

Tata Chemicals Limited

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd.

Axiall Chemicals

BorsodChem

Olin Corporation

Westlake Chemical Corporation

Tosoh Corporation

Hanwha Solutions Corporation

INOVYN

Nirma Limited

Key Segments Covered in the Chlor-Alkali Industry Survey

by Product Chlorine-based Caustic Soda-based Soda Ash-based

by Application Glass Manufacturing Vinyl Production Organic Chemical Production Inorganic Chemicals Production Pulp & Paper Production Chlorinated Intermediates Water Treatment Other Applications

by Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



