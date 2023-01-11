Demand For Compact Tractors Is Anticipated To Grow At A Sluggish CAGR Of 3.3% By 2030

Compact Tractors Market By Transmission (Hydrostatic, Mechanical), By Application (Mowing, Agriculture, Snow Clearing, Landscaping), By Power, By Region – Global Mraket Forecast 2020-2030

The global compact tractors market is anticipated to grow at a sluggish CAGR of 3.3%, with an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 4.2 billion during the forecast period (2020 – 2030). Mechanization of the global agricultural sector is projected to burgeon the high uptake of compact tractors.

However, the market is unravelling with the pandemic hampering supply chains, compelling tractors’ manufacturing companies to either halt production or operate in reduced capacity. For instance, In April 2020, one of the leading compact tractors manufacturing company Kubota Corporation suspended all operations at its Georgia, US plant. This has annihilated demand for compact tractors in the first two quarters of 2020.

Prominent Key Players Of The Compact Tractors Market Survey Report:

  • Daedong Industrial Co., Ltd.
  •  Tong Yang Moolsan (TYM)
  • CNH Industrial N.V.
  • Kubota Corporation
  • Deere & Company
  • Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
  • AGCO Corporation
  • Yanmar Co., Ltd.
  • LS Mtron
  • Argo Tractors S.p.A.
  • Escorts Limited

Key Segments of the Compact Tractors Market

Fact.MR’s study on the compact tractors market offers information divided into two key segments – power, transmission and application across six regions. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

  • By Power :
    • Less than 20 HP
    • 21HP-30HP
    • 31HP-40HP
    • 41HP-50HP
    • Less than 60HP
  • By Transmission :
    • Hydrostatic
    • Mechanical
  • By Application :
    • Mowing
    • Agriculture
    • Snow Clearing
    • Landscaping
    • Others
  • By Region :
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • MEA

What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

  • Fact.MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.). The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Compact Tractors market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.
  • Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Compact Tractors market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.
  • Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.
  • Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Compact Tractors market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Compact Tractors market.
  • Leverage: The Compact Tractors market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.
  • Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.
  • Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the Compact Tractors market.

