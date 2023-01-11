By 2031, Market For Cloud-Based Payroll Software Is Anticipated To Reach About US$ 13 billion

The cloud-based payroll software market is estimated to reach around US$ 13 Bn in 2031 with an expected CAGR of 10% from 2021-2031. Cloud based payroll software is a solution that manages, maintains and automates payments to employees, utilizing the enterprise cloud deployment. It also integrates with other core business system and ensure that employees receive accurate and on-time compensation in appropriate manner. Cloud based payroll software commonly generates tax forms, deducts wage garnishment, and processes direct paycheck deposits. It also delivers insights, information, and consolidated payroll metrics in real-time.



