Increase in Pigment Sales Due to Rising Demand for Organic and Eco-Friendly Color Shades

Pigments market global report aims to provide reliable and useful industry information and data on the national and international markets thereby helping the market leaders, investors, small businesses, and others gain market intelligence from around the world. The report provides the market players the insights needed to make key decisions with regard to international markets like expansion and investments. The report anticipates future economic, business, and political factors and trends that may impact their performance at regional and international level.

 Utilizing cutting-edge technologies and methodologies for data collection, analysis, and research are all part of this global Pigments market study. This market report provides organizations with a top-notch market research report by performing systematic data collection, recording, and analysis regarding difficulties linked to the marketing of goods and services.

Why is Demand for Organic and Eco-friendly Colour Shades Elevating Pigment Sales?

Pigments are primarily used to achieve the appropriate level of colour and surface finish when making paints and coatings. Additionally, by allowing users of paint and coatings to protect surfaces from corrosion and harsh weather, they are also giving themselves a chance to profit by US$ 256 million.

Globally, expanding housing developments and an uptick in infrastructure construction have created new opportunities for the growth of paints & coatings, plastics, and building materials. Additionally, it is predicted that the demand for pigments would increase significantly over the course of the assessment period, with a considerable move towards environmentally friendly and sustainable products in developed regions like North America and Europe.

Additionally, consumer preferences and feelings have influenced the worldwide pigments market. Consumer preferences for bright, brilliant, and eco-friendly colour shades today have compelled industry players to create and implement new pigment chemistry to match desired changes. In fact, this provided extensive chemistry and chemical composition integration to enhance the product’s overall adaptability, resulting in 159 BPS for the company.

Furthermore, the market has seen a rise in global consumption over the past few years. Additionally, during the assessment period, the viability of complex and speciality pigments for use in a variety of building materials gave the industry traction. Additionally, nanotechnology and particle intervention are anticipated to boost overall pigment performance and contribute to the market’s growth of 121 BPS.

By the end of 2021, the market is expected to experience an additional dollar potential of US$ 8.9 Mn due to the aforementioned causes.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Chemours
  • TRONOX Holding PLC
  • Venator
  • Lomon Billions Group
  • KRONOS Worldwide Inc.
  • LANXESS
  • DIC Corporation
  • Altana AG
  • Heubach GmbH
  • Ferro Corporation
  • Cathay Industries Group

For the purpose of putting together the data and information mentioned in this market report, a variety of reliable sources were used, including journals, websites, annual reports of the companies, white papers, and mergers. The customer can better understand the various market drivers and restraints by using the results of the Pigments market research study.

The multinational businesses that are on top in the Pigments marketplace in the recent years and the topics related to the selected markets are covered in the report. This Report is useful to National and Multinational Organizations, Business small and large seeking to expand in the new markets, Educational and research groups, National and international investors and others.

What insights this research provides to readers?

  • The report gives information in the emerging market in the Pigments industry across the world.
  • The markets that are expected to overtake the major economies in terms of economic growth in the coming decade are highlighted in the report.
  • The updates given in the report are with the impact of Covid-19 on the Pigments industry.
  • The report has also studied how the vaccination rollouts have impacted the Pigments market and its individual economies.
  • The report includes some key threats that may hamper the growth of the market and strategies to survive the threats.
  • The report presents average annual GDP growth rates of the global Pigments markets for the year 2023-2033.
  • Internal, external challenges, and future growth opportunities to the market players in the Pigments market are included in the report.

The report has created a thorough and insightful research study about the Pigments industry. The report provides an unbiased view of all the sectors and markets including the primary, secondary and tertiary allowing the market players formulate strategies for their operations in the national and international markets.

What are impelling reasons for buying this report?

  • Global Pigments Market prognosis for the present and the future in both developed and developing markets
  • Both the market segment with the largest projected share and the market segment with the highest CAGR throughout the projection period
  • Countries and regions anticipated to experience the fastest development throughout the projected period
  • The most recent innovations, market shares, and tactics used by the leading market players
  • Adjustment of the Report
  • The report contains all of the segmentation seen above across all of the nations indicated.

Pigments Market: Segmentation

  • By Product Type
    • Inorganic Pigments
      • Titanium Dioxide
      • Iron Oxide
      • Carbon Black
      • Chromium Compounds
      • Others
    • Organic Pigments
      • Azo
      • Phthalocyanine
      • Quinacridone
      • Others
    • Specialty Pigments
      • Classic Organic
      • Metallic
      • High performance organic
      • Light Interference
      • Complex Inorganic
      • Fluorescent
      • Luminescent/phosphorescent
      • Thermochromic
      • Others
  •  By Application
    • Paints & Coatings
    • Printing Inks
    • Plastics
      • Commodity
      • Engineered
    • Construction Materials
    • Others

Key Questions Covered in the Pigments Market Report

  • How key market players in the Pigments market are maintaining their competitive advantage in the wake of globalization?
  • What changing market dynamics in the Pigments market specify about the future opportunities for manufacturers?
  • How Covid-19 pandemic affected sales in the Pigments market and what strategies are expected to recover from its impact?
  • What business tactics are gaining attention and influencing Pigments market rivalry?

