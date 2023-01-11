SaGE Workspace Opens New Location in East Harlem

New York, NY, 2023-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ — SaGE Workspace is pleased to announce the opening of a new location in East Harlem starting January 1, 2023. This new location will support and provide services in an underserved community, making it easier for individuals to reserve and use a temporary workspace.

SaGE Workspace offers affordable virtual offices, co-working locations, and on-demand meeting rooms to help individuals who work remotely find valuable spaces to complete tasks requiring physical office space. With the new location in East Harlem, the company now offers 50 venues in more than 25 locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. These temporary office spaces are perfect for small businesses and startups that can’t afford to pay for a permanent office.

SaGE Workspace operates virtual and on-demand workspaces that spark creativity and innovation. They believe everyone should have access to office space when required without paying the high cost of renting a permanent location. They offer on-demand and virtual offices, co-working spaces, meeting and event spaces, and more for innovators, visionaries, professionals, mobile entrepreneurs, and aspirational global enterprises.

Anyone interested in learning about the new location or the services offered can find out more by visiting the SaGE Workspace website or calling 1-212-683-9100.

About SaGE Workspace: SaGE Workspace is an innovative network of office spaces available at affordable prices to help individuals secure a temporary physical location for meetings, co-working, and more. They offer locations in many countries, providing access to office spaces that meet remote workers’ needs. The company operates on core values, such as equity, integrity, innovation, tenacity, hospitality, sustainability, joy, aspiration, imagination, and prosperity.

Company : SaGE Workspace

Contact Name : Tapua Tunduwani

Contact No : 212-683-9100

Contact Email : info@sageworkspace.com

Address : 276 Fifth Avenue, Suite 704, New York, NY 10001

https://www.sageworkspace.com/