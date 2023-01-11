Biobank Sales Poised To Flourish At A Cagr Of 7.25% By The End Of 2032

Fact.MR clients will get flawless understanding of the market along with industry insights, possible actions, technological advancements, and strategic inputs by using this Biobanking research report. This market report considers several factors that have an excessive consequence on the growth of the business which includes historical data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and technical progress. To achieve results at the local, regional and international levels, a high-quality biobanking research paper is a decisive solution.

A recent study published by Fact.MR examines the growth potential of the biobank market and predicts that the CAGR will be above average during the forecast period.

Highlights of the biobanking study

China shows strong growth prospects in the biobank market with an estimated CAGR of around 8.6% over the period 2020-2027. The country has three biobanks: China Kadoorie Biobank, Zhongnan Biobank and Cancer Center Tissue Bank, which work to investigate the genetic causes of infectious and chronic diseases.

The demand for biobanking software and services is growing at a relatively high rate compared to equipment and consumables, as these products are used to minimize errors and increase the accuracy of sample data. Biobanking software and services are expected to be implemented at the highest CAGR of approximately 7.5% in the biobanking market during the forecast period.

Blood products are expected to remain key biosamples in the biobanking market, overtaking other sample storage, as demand for blood and DNA transfusions increases for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic diseases.

Biobanks – Evaluation of key segments

The authors of this comprehensive study have categorized the Biobanks Market into key segments for in-depth study of the Biobanks Market. The categorization of the biobank market is based on storage, application, biosample, product and region.

The key segments considered while studying the Biobanks market include:

Product innovation within the boundaries of environmental sustainability

Product innovation is a key strategy adopted by the biobanks market players. As biobanking of biological samples requires freezing temperature for storage, major players, in turn, are moving towards offering products with the lowest possible carbon footprint. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. is an ideal company exhibiting this strategic move. In 2017, the company announced that it received ENERGY STAR certification for its temperature freezers from the US Environmental Protection Agency to reduce energy consumption while ensuring biological sample protection.

Players operating at other levels seek to expand into the fragmented biobanking market through collaborations, acquisitions and partnerships, to gain better exposure for their products.

