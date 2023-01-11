Bioengineered Protein Drugs For Treatment Is Projected To Increase At A CAGR Of Around 7% By 2025

Pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies are the leading end users in the bioengineered protein drugs market, as these companies constantly strive to increase the exclusivity to their portfolios. Collectively, these end users are projected to account for 53% of the market share by 2025. However, a shift from in-house R&D towards outsourced services is augmenting the importance of contract research organisations as end users in the bioengineered protein drugs market.

Increasing reliance on these organisations for drug discovery portends the growing adoption of bioengineered protein drugs to further improve their efficacy. In addition, governments of developed regions have extended financial aid to reduce the mortality rate, which is further likely to strengthen the pathway for the penetration of bioengineered protein drugs. Though the overall market movement looks prodigious, an analytical study published by Fact.MR foresees the advent of generic drugs as an impeder to the growth of the global bioengineered protein drugs market.

However, the healthcare sector gained promising revenues on account of the increasing number of patients, rising demand for safety kits, and growing panic and tension amongst the common man. Several institutions have invested heavily and engaged in deep research and development so as to come up with an antidote to fight the novel coronavirus.

The report provides insights into the market in terms of growth trajectories such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and new growth opportunities if any. The report also discusses the table of segmentation in details and names the leading segment with attributed factors. It also provides the list of players operating in the market and the efforts they are making to gain an upper hand in the market competition. The overall nature of market competition is discussed in the report.

Some of the significant players operating in the global Bioengineered Protein Drugs market include: Abbott Laboratories, Sanofi, Amgen Inc., Reliance Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Bayer AG, ProBioGen AG, Bayer AG, Panacea Biotec, Biocon Ltd., Novartis AG, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Eli Lily and Company, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen), F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, and Fresenius Kabi.

Global Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market Segmentation

Drug Type Therapeutic Proteins

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines Disease Cancer

Diabetes

Autoimmune Disorder

Infectious Diseases

Haematopoiesis

CVD

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Others End User Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

CROs Research Institutes Region North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report on the global Bioengineered Protein Drugs market takes note of key factors such as:

What is the nature of the market?

Who are the top players of this market?

Which is the leading segment in this market and how will it gain more revenue in the forecast period?

Which region emerged dominant in the Bioengineered Protein Drugs market and why?

What is the future of this market?

