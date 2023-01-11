Off-grid Solar PV Panels Market Outlook and Forecast Analysis by Types to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Jan 12, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Off-grid Solar PV Panels Industry Overview

The global off-grid solar PV panels market size was valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2021 and it is projected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.47% from 2022 to 2030.

Proliferation of PV panel manufacturing companies along with growing solar PV capacities is expected to drive the solar panels market growth. The U.S. emerged as the largest off-grid solar PV panels market in North America during 2021. Owing to the rising consumption of PV panels in the country, the U.S. is recognized as the second largest in the world, in terms of the adoption of PV panels. The market in the country projected to exhibit a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Low maintenance and management costs incurred for installing off grid solar panel is furthermore expected to increase Technology demand during the forecast period. Off-grid solar panels are easily adjustable as per the position of the sun to harness maximum energy and output. Off-grid solar panel also helps in promoting self-sustaining infrastructure, especially in remote areas. Off-grid solar PV panels provide higher efficiency along with maintaining the constant temperature of silicon panels, thus maintaining the output level. The major factor driving the global off-grid solar market is the declining cost of solar PV and batteries.

Growing awareness among the population to use low carbon intensive technologies to limit carbon footprint is one of the main factors that is driving the adoption of solar PV systems in commercial, industrial and residential sector.

COVID-19 led to the global economic slowdown, further leading to a decrease in individual earnings and unemployment, also hampering the growth of the off-grid solar market.

Off-grid Solar PV Panels Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the solar PV panels market based on the technology, application, and region:

Off-grid Solar PV Panels Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030) Thin Film Crystalline Silicon Others

Off-grid Solar PV Panels Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030) Residential Commercial Industrial

Off-grid Solar PV Panels Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Off-grid Solar PV Panels market include

Jinko Solar

JA Solar

Trina Solar

LONGi Solar

Canadian Solar

Sun Power Corporation

First Solar

Hanwha Q-CELLS

Risen Energy

Tale sun

