Cancer Immunotherapy Is Projected To Surpass US$310 Billion At A Stunning CAGR Of 10% by 2031

Companies are focusing on investing in research and development of treatments that would have more benefits for patients. Also, the prevalence of lung cancer among me and women is increasing preference towards cancer immunology. These factors are increasing the dominance of cancer immunology over conventional treatments.

Key points of the market study

By cancer type, lung cancer is expected to account for more than 50% of the cancer immunotherapy market share

Asia is likely to register a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period 2021-2031

North America is expected to account for nearly 40% of the cancer immunotherapy market share

High preference for monoclonal antibody-based cancer immunotherapy, expected to register a CAGR of 9% through 2031

Hospital will be end user of primary cancer immunotherapy, capturing 61% of market demand

“Manufacturers are focusing on developing anticancer drugs, particularly for lung cancer, given the influence of multitude of factors that adversely affect lung health. This, in turn, should increase the demand for cancer immunotherapy,” says an analyst at Fact.MR.

Competitive landscape

Major players in the cancer immunotherapy market include Amgen, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca PLC, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Janssen Biotech, Inc., Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sanofi and Takeda Pharmaceuticals.

In September 2021, AstraZeneca PLC discussed the possibilities of creating a cancer vaccine using the same technology used to create the COVID-19 vaccine.

Similarly, in September 2021, the Bristol-Myers Squibb Company conducted a survey that included 250 oncologists, surgeons and specialists from countries including the United States, Germany and Japan. The investigation revealed the potential carriage of immunotherapy for cancers that are detected at an early stage.

Key companies profiled:

AstraZeneca PLC

Eli Lilly and company

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Janssen Biotech, Inc.

Novartis AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sanofì

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Key segments covered

Therapy Cancer immunotherapy with monoclonal antibodies Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors PD-1/PD-L1 Cancer Immunotherapy CTLA-4 Cancer Immunotherapy Immune System Modulators Cancer Immunotherapy Vaccines Other Cancer Immunotherapies

CancerType Lung Cancer Immunotherapy Colorectal Cancer Immunotherapy Breast Cancer Immunotherapy Prostate Cancer Immunotherapy Immunotherapy of melanoma Blood Cancer Immunotherapy Other Type Cancer Immunotherapies

End User Cancer Immunotherapy in Hospitals Cancer Immunotherapy in Ambulatory Surgical Centres Immunotherapy in Cancer Research Centres Cancer Immunotherapy in Clinics



Questionnaire answered in the Cancer Immunotherapy Market report includes:

How the market for Cancer Immunotherapy has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Cancer Immunotherapy on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Cancer Immunotherapy?

Why the consumption of Cancer Immunotherapy highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

