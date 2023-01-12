Wakeboard Market To Flourish With An Impressive CAGR by 2031

Declining participation in water sports activities continue to create challenges for wakeboard manufacturers. There has been a steady decline in water participation rates, as other appealing recreational activities have gained traction. According to a research conducted by the Outdoor Industry Association, over 144 million Americans participated in various types of outdoor activities at least once in 2016.

However, the young adult participation in wakeboarding activities declined from 617,000 in 2015 to 572,000 in 2016. The overall participation in water sports activities declined in the U.S. in 2016, and the scenario remains similar across the globe, which may impact the growth of the wakeboard market negatively.

Wakeboarding is receiving a push from the efforts of the wakeboarding associations and water sport bodies. Nevertheless, leading organizations in the wakeboarding market, such as the World Wake Association (WWA), are putting efforts to promote wake sports across the world. By organizing amateur as well as professional wakeboard events and tournaments on a global platform, these organizations are encouraging water sports enthusiasts to participate in wakeboard activities.

Wakeboard Innovation: The Key to Product Differentiation

Consumers consider a variety of factors such as length of the wakeboard, fins, and materials before making a purchase. As wakeboarding is still relatively new as compared to other water sports, demand for wakeboards for beginners is likely to remain high. As longer wakeboards are easier to ride and learn on, manufacturers are producing wakeboards with the length around 150 centimeters or above. Also, demand for compatible and comfortable bindings is likely to remain high. Market players are targeting beginners by making adjustable bindings available in the market.

Manufacturers are also experimenting with a variety of raw materials such as foam, wood core, and graphite to improve the durability and cost-efficiency of wakeboards. Apart from the length and raw materials used to manufacture wakeboards, the properties of fins have a major influence on the purchasing decisions of consumers. According to the water conditions and types of wakeboarding, the demand for depth, length, and width of fins may vary. However, considering a large number of beginner rides, manufacturers are producing larger fins that offer more stability to the new riders.

Market Players Adopting Innovative Manufacturing Strategies to Gain a Competitive Edge

To gain a competitive edge in the wakeboard market, manufacturers are introducing innovative products in the wakeboard market. Apart from product innovation, adoption innovative marketing strategies and partnering with leading dealers in various regions may remain a popular trend in the wakeboard market. Notable examples include –

Body Glove IP Holdings LP – an American water sports brand – recently established a distribution partnership with Shiner Ltd. – a British company – to leverage Shiner’s European network for distributing the brand’s products including wakeboard equipment in Europe.

Radinn – a wakeboard manufacturer based in Sweden – recently launched an electric wakeboard with a swappable battery. The company launched its first electric wakeboard in 2015, which could reach up to the 28mph for a full half-hour on a single charge. The company states that the second-gen electric wakeboard is capable of reaching up to 36 mph and is much cheaper than its predecessor.

Jobe – a leading water sports brand headquartered in the Netherlands – recently introduced its new Nitro Wakeboard Bindings that can offer better control and support to the rider. The company claims that these are the most accessible and cost-efficient bindings available in the wakeboard market.

Important queries related to the Wakeboard Market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Wakeboard Market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Wakeboard Marketduring the forecast period (2021-2031)? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in specific region? How are the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for keyword? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in particular region?



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Wakeboard Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Wakeboard Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Wakeboard Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Ascorbyl Palmitate

Chapter 4: Presenting the Wakeboard Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Wakeboard Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2031)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

finally, Wakeboard Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

