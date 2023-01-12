Technical Textile Market Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Jan 13, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Technical Textile Industry Overview

The global technical textile market size was valued at USD 180.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Increasing awareness regarding the benefits of technical textiles in various end-user industries is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. The global technical textiles industry has experienced moderate growth as a consequence of the economic recession caused by the Covid-19 crisis. During the initial phase, the industrial activities observed setbacks, as a result, the market has also experienced a catastrophic setback.

The spread of COVID-19 in the U.S positively influenced the demand for textiles. The stay-at-home instructions have also influenced the demand for hometech products. The U.S. is expected to be the largest market for technical textiles in North America, on account of the expansion of industries including medical, agriculture, and construction. Technical textiles majorly use man-made raw-material such as fibers consisting of viscose, nylon, acrylic/modacrylic, high-density, and polymers, which cater to cost-intensive manufacturing techniques. Thus, the technology used for the production of the above-mentioned synthetic raw materials is likely to negatively impact the growth of the market.

Increasing consumer preference towards protective clothing coupled with the prevailing fashion trends is forcing major technical textiles companies to focus on restructuring their business in terms of adopting new engineering technologies such as smart textiles and nanotechnology. This in turn is expected to increase the overall product cost, thereby acting as a restraint for the market. A majority of the market players are focusing on efficient and effective distribution channels by setting up new production plants and establishing partnerships & agreements with several e-commerce portals to ensure a robust supply of products. However, the market has witnessed sluggish growth in the year 2020 due to COVID-19 which is expected to result in slow market growth for the first few years over the forecasted period.

Technical Textile Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global technical textile market based on manufacturing, end-use, and region:

Technical Textile Manufacturing Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Thermo-forming 3D Weaving 3D Knitting Nanotechnology Heat-set Synthetics Finishing Treatments Hand-made Elements Others

Technical Textile End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Agro Textiles Buildtech Textiles Indutech Textile Hometech Textile Medtech Textile Packtech Textile Protech Textile Transtech Textile Sportech Textile Clothtech Textile Others

Technical Textile Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Technical Textile market include

Low & Bonar PLC

Freudenberg Group

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Huntsman International LLC

Toray Industries, Inc.

