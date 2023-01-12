Precision Guided Munition Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Jan 13, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Precision Guided Munition Industry Overview

The global precision guided munition market size was estimated at USD 33.67 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Enhancements in military operations and the adoption of advanced war techniques are anticipated to support the market growth in the projected time. Moreover, security measures across the globe are likely to increase the penetration of precision-guided munition. Political and territorial conflicts between major economies have increased the precautionary measures for tactical and military operations. Defense systems in the major economies are focusing on the procurement of advanced war equipment with precise operations. Thus, are likely to have a positive impact on the market over the forecast period.

In the U.S., the market stood at USD 5.33 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to accelerate at a significant growth rate during the estimated period. Ongoing conflicts between the U.S. and Iran are anticipated to increase defense spending in the coming period, this is likely to influence the market for guided war equipment over the forecast period. Leading militaries across the globe are focusing on the procurement of advanced warfare equipment to maintain their dominance. Thus, the demand for precision-guided missiles, rockets, and mortars is expected to rise. In addition, the adoption of advanced positioning systems in nuclear warheads is expected to support the market growth.

Enhancements in the defense systems to tackle war-like situations and the need for the protection of territory have influenced major countries to deploy advanced defense and attacking systems. Increasing security measures for guarding activities are likely to drive the market for guided war munition over the forecast period. Advancements in positioning system technology including semi-active lasers, radar homing, Inertial Navigation System (INS), and Global Positioning System (GPS) have influenced the market growth. Furthermore, the compatibility of the positioning systems with nuclear warheads in missiles is likely to accelerate its penetration in the munition.

Precision Guided Munition Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global precision guided munition market on the basis of product, technology, and region:

Precision Guided Munition Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Tactical Missile Guided Rockets Guided Ammunition Loitering Munition

Precision Guided Munition Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Infrared Semi-Active Lasers Inertial Navigation System (INS) Global Positioning System (GPS) Radar Homing Anti-Radiation Others

Precision Guided Munition Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Precision Guided Munition market include

Lockheed Martin

Atlas Elektronik

Raytheon

Thales Group

BAE Systems

Northrop Grumman

General Dynamics

Elbit Systems

