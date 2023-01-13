Vaginal Rejuvenation Market To Expand With Significant CAGR During 2021-2031

Fact.MR, a global research & consulting firm, in their latest edition of the report, anticipated that the vaginal rejuvenation market is expected to foresee a prolific growth pace in 2021 and beyond. This growth can be primarily attributed to altering lifestyle together with increasing disposable income as well as knowledge regarding the accessibility of several treatment options is likely to fuel expansion. Besides, growing awareness in relation to cosmetic procedures, particularly in regards to female cosmetic genital surgery will fuel demand for vaginal rejuvenation.

“Growing adoption of modern technologies together with surge in marketing of treatments available for vaginal rejuvenation is anticipated to bode well for the demand. Furthermore, strong emphasis on research activities is likely to lead in augmenting the industry growth.” states Fact.MR.

Surging Pelvic Floor Disorders to Fuel Demand

Surge in incidences of pelvic floor disorders for instance, pelvic organ prolapse, urinary incontinence, and a few more considerably rise with age. Growing incidences of these disorders fuel the demand for vaginal rejuvenation since these disorders can be cured by the treatment.

According to the published research study in BMC Family Practice, in 2019, the worldwide prevalence of pelvic floor disorders is expected to range amid 12 and 42% as well as the symptoms could develop in early 20’s and the commonness rises with age.

Reconstructive Vaginal Rejuvenation to Foresee Sturdy Growth

Cosmetic and reconstructive vaginal rejuvenation accounts for majority of the industry share across the globe. The growth can be primarily attributed to the rising demand for labia majoraplasty, vaginoplasty, labiaplasty, monsplasty, and clitoral hood reduction.

Reconstructive vaginal rejuvenation will be growing lucratively in the approaching years due to the growing number of patients recording prolapse progression, reduced vaginal sensation in relation to sexual dysfunction, and vaginal wall laxity. It is focused on correcting and repairing the vagina structure, particularly post C-section delivery. This helps women to carry on with their everyday life with no pain or complications in menstruation, intercourse, and urination.

What restricts the Vaginal Rejuvenation Industry in Emerging Economies?

The US, followed by the UK will remain lucrative owing to the upsurge of the beauty and cosmetic industry. Additionally, the growing popularity of vaginal rejuvenation as well as the presentation of novel innovative non-invasive techniques in contrast to customary invasive surgeries is further fueling the demand. According to a recent report published by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the U.S. has recorded a 30% rise in the number of vaginal rejuvenation procedures.

On the other hand, India, China, GCC, and South Africa is projected to expand at a notable growth pace since there is low awareness regarding vaginal rejuvenation procedures as well as body enhancement is restricted to the face and few body parts. Additionally, the cost of these procedures is higher, which restricts the expansion of the vaginal rejuvenation industry in these regions.

Investment in R&D Activities and New Product Launches Remain Key Focus Areas: Fact.MR Survey

The vaginal rejuvenation market acts highly consolidated and comprises few major players. Fact.MR’s survey reflected that the key players are focusing on several growth prospects such as investment in R&D activities, divestitures, and acquisitions to secure the position in the global market. The updated edition of the report offer all-inclusive coverage of the projected to remain notable strategies of the companies. A few of the key companies profiled in the report are Viveve Medical, Almirall, Hologic and Fotona. The recent edition also offers a comprehensive analysis of the COVID-19 impact on this market.

