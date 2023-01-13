Global Sales of Electronic Design Automation Is Expanding At A CAGR of 7.8% Over 2032 |Fact.MR Study

Technology

The global electronic design market was valued at US$ 12.5 Billion in 2021 and is likely to reach US$ 13.5 Billion in 2022, experiencing a Y-o-Y expansion of 8%. Across the 2022-2032 forecast period, the market is projected to increase at a 7.8% CAGR, securing US$ 28.6 Billion by the 2032 end.

The global electronic design automation market is expected to procure an absolute dollar growth of US$ 15.1 Billion until 2032. The market is projected to have flourished at a growth rate of 8.3% from 2015 to 2021. While the U.S market is anticipated to secure the forefront position, garnering US$ 9.3 Billion by 2032, China is likely to value US$ 2.1 Billion by 2032. The cloud-based segment is expected to dominate the market by deployment mode while recording a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022-2032.

Competitive Landscape

Players in the electronic design automation market are undertaking various technologically advanced solutions to offer efficient solutions to their customers. As the competition increases in the market, vendors of the industry are taking various efforts to strategically collaborate with players around the globe. Some recent updates about the industry are as follows:

  • In July 2021Zuken Inc. launched CR-8000 2021. It is a developed version of CR-8000 that principally focuses on early design analysis and reuse functionality.
  • In April 2021ANSYS, Inc. announced a strategic collaboration with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. The collaboration will assist engineering teams across the industries to enhance unique and innovative product design by developing modeling run times. The 3rd Gen AMD EPYC 7003 Series processors increase Ansys simulations’ run time by 2x.

Prominent Key players of the Electronic Design Automation market survey report:

  • Cadence Design Systems
  • Siemens
  • Synopsys
  • Ansys
  • Keysight Technologies

Key Segments Covered in the Global Electronic Design Automation Market Study

  • Electronic Design Automation Market by Product
    • Electronic Design Automation for Computer-aided Engineering
    • Electronic Design Automation for IC Physical Design & Verification
    • Electronic Design Automation for PCB & MCM
    • Electronic Design Automation for Semiconductor IP
    • Electronic Design Automation for Services
  • Electronic Design Automation by Deployment Mode
    • Electronic Design Automation by Cloud-based
    • Electronic Design Automation by On-Premises
  • Electronic Design Automation by Application
    • Electronic Design Automation for Microprocessors & Microcontrollers
    • Electronic Design Automation for Memory Management Units
    • Others (Interfaces, FPGAs, ADCs, DACs, and Mixed ICs)
  • Electronic Design Automation by End User
    • Electronic Design Automation for Automotive Industry
    • Electronic Design Automation for Healthcare Industry
    • Electronic Design Automation for Aerospace & Defense Industry
    • Electronic Design Automation for Telecom and Data Centre Industry
    • Electronic Design Automation for Consumer Electronics Industry
    • Electronic Design Automation for Industrial Sector
    • Others (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Commercial Sectors, and Textile Industry)
  • Electronic Design Automation by Region
    • North America Electronic Design Automation Market
    • Europe Electronic Design Automation Market
    • Asia-Pacific Electronic Design Automation Market
    • Middle East & Africa Electronic Design Automation Market
    • Latin America Electronic Design Automation Market

Questionnaire answered in the Electronic Design Automation Market report include:

  • How the market for Electronic Design Automation has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Electronic Design Automation on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Electronic Design Automation?
  • Why the consumption of Electronic Design Automation highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

