Global Cloud Telephony Services Industry Is Registering A CAGR of 9.5% by 2032

Posted on 2023-01-13 by in Technology // 0 Comments

The global cloud telephony services industry reached US$ 17.7 Billion in valuation as of FY 2021. The market is projected to document a Y-o-Y expansion of nearly 17% to be valued at US$ 20.7 Billion in 2022. Across the 2022-2032 forecast period, the market is scheduled to embark on a positive trajectory, registering a CAGR of 9.5% to reach US$ 51.5 Billion.

Overall, the market for cloud telephony services is slated to yield absolute dollar growth worth US$ 30.8 Billion throughout the forthcoming decade. By deployment, cloud based telephony services remains dominant, documenting a value CAGR worth 11% from 2016 to 2021, while in terms of network, demand for voice-over-internet protocol cloud telephony services continues to reign supreme, with a historical CAGR of 15.6% (2016-2021).

Download Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7256

Cloud Telephony Services Market- Competitive Landscape

Prominent cloud telephony service providers are continuously innovating their service offerings, often collaborating with leading telecommunications or cloud based software providers. Besides, introducing new software, as well as taking over small to medium-scale vendors are some other strategies relied upon by key players. Some notable developments are as under:

  • In March 2022, cloud communication platform provider Dialpad partnered with MIA Distribution, an Australian unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) provider. Through this initiative, Dialpad hopes to make its cloud telephony services, most notably its TrueCaaS solution, throughout Australia. Dialpad also partnered with Google to list its UC-CC solution on the Google Cloud Marketplace
  • Likewise, Singapore Telecommunications Limited (SingTel) introduced Paragon– a revolutionary platform enabling enterprises to tap into SingTel’s 5G network to activate network slices on demand and deploy mission-critical applications on SingTel MEC in February 2022. Additionally, the solution provides access to robust ecosystems of partner applications, offering unparalleled control and choices
  • In June 2020, 8×8 Inc. introduced an enterprise-grade cloud telephony solution for Microsoft Teams environments, allowing organizations to scale and deliver work-from-anywhere communications. The solution delivers an enterprise-class and easy-to-administer global voice solutions for IT leaders, while retaining the Microsoft Teams experience for users

Get Customization Copy (Save 40% on Country & Region Specific Reports) :  https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7256

Prominent Key Players Of The Cloud Telephony Services Market Survey Report:

  • 8×8 Inc.
  • AVOXI
  • BroadSoft Inc.
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Dialpad
  • Exotel Techcom Pvt. Ltd.
  • Knowlarity Communications Pvt. Ltd.
  • Go2Market India Pvt. Ltd
  • LeadNXT
  • MegaPath (Fusion Connect)
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Mitel Networks Corporation
  • Natterbox Ltd.

Key Segments Covered in the Cloud Telephony Services Industry Analysis

  • By Deployment
    • Hosted Cloud Telephony Services
    • Cloud Telephony Services
  • By Enterprise Size
    • Cloud Telephony Services for SMEs
    • Cloud Telephony Services for Large Enterprises
  • By Network
    • Cloud Public Switched Telephone Networks (PSTNs)
    • Cloud Telephony Voice-over-Internet Protocol (VOIP) Service Network
  • Cloud Telephony Services by Application
    • Cloud Telephony Services for Conferencing
    • Cloud Telephony Services for Multi-level IVR
    • Cloud Telephony Services for Sales & Marketing
    • Cloud Telephony Services for Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
    • Cloud Telephony Services for Other Applications

For More Premium Insights, Check out the Link:

Digital Experience Platform Market Analysis By Component (Platform & Services) By Deployment Type (On Premises & Cloud based Digital Experience Platform) By Vertical & By Region – Global Market Insights 2022-2032

Questionnaire answered in the Cloud Telephony Services Market report include:

  • How the market for Cloud Telephony Services has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Cloud Telephony Services on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Cloud Telephony Services?
  • Why the consumption of Cloud Telephony Services highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

  • Fact.MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.). The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Cloud Telephony Services market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.
  • Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Cloud Telephony Services market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.
  • Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.
  • Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Cloud Telephony Services market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Cloud Telephony Services market.
  • Leverage: The Cloud Telephony Services market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.
  • Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.
  • Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the Cloud Telephony Services market.

Choose Quick and Secure PayPal Payment Mode to Get Full Access of This Report – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7256

Contact:

21st floor , 136 Sejong-daero,
Seoul,100-768
South Korea
Phone: +1 (628) 251-1583
Email: sales@factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution