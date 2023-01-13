Global Cloud Telephony Services Industry Is Registering A CAGR of 9.5% by 2032

The global cloud telephony services industry reached US$ 17.7 Billion in valuation as of FY 2021. The market is projected to document a Y-o-Y expansion of nearly 17% to be valued at US$ 20.7 Billion in 2022. Across the 2022-2032 forecast period, the market is scheduled to embark on a positive trajectory, registering a CAGR of 9.5% to reach US$ 51.5 Billion.

Overall, the market for cloud telephony services is slated to yield absolute dollar growth worth US$ 30.8 Billion throughout the forthcoming decade. By deployment, cloud based telephony services remains dominant, documenting a value CAGR worth 11% from 2016 to 2021, while in terms of network, demand for voice-over-internet protocol cloud telephony services continues to reign supreme, with a historical CAGR of 15.6% (2016-2021).