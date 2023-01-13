Global Bioresorbable Polymers Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR of 16.5% by 2032

Bioresorbable Polymers Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis By Product Type (Biopolyesters, Agro-polymers), By Application (Orthopedics, Drug Delivery, Others), and By Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

The global bioresorbable polymers market analysis report by Fact.MR shows that global sales of the Bioresorbable Polymers Market in 2021 was held at US$ 1.3 Bn. With 15.8%, the projected market growth during 2022 – 2032 is expected to be higher than the historical growth. Biopolyesters is expected to be the highest revenue-generating segment, projected to grow at a CAGR of over 16.5% during 2022 – 2032.

For structuring this Bioresorbable Polymers market research report the team of experienced market researchers and key analysts have worked dedicatedly. This market report contains an analysis of the market segments and key companies taking part in the arcade. This further includes a brief on the market risks, entry barriers, and sales channel distributors referring to the Bioresorbable Polymers market. Business can further decide their course of action on the basis of insights recorded under this research. The production and marketing strategies are some of the immediate arenas of change that can be guided by research findings and future forecasts. The wide-ranging market analysis continuously gives insights based on positive developments and cost-benefit analysis on the parent market.

The futuristic chart elaborating on the CAGR values with respect to the market is added in the later part of this report. Paying attention to the competitive landscape this research has brought forward the key competition companies in the arcade including their strategic company players in this market. This part is further extended to details of each company and its market share. All included statistical data is interpreted in correlation with core competencies, details of regional expansion, and the use of advanced tools for analysis of the Bioresorbable Polymers market.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the recent developments of key Bioresorbable Polymers providers are as follows:

In March 2021, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. expanded the production plant for its Viatel bioresorbable polymer and relocated its research and development (R&D) activities from Dublin to Mullingar’s National Science Park.

In September 2020, Corbion and Total announced plans to develop a new polylactic acid bioplastics plant in Europe. The plant, which will be Europe’s first global-scale Polylactic acid production facility, is estimated to have a capacity of 100 thousand tonnes per year. The new factory is scheduled to open in 2024 and will be located in France. This additional polylactic acid investment will hasten plans to increase lactic acid production and meet the increasing demand for polymers.

Key Companies Covered

Corbion N V

Evonik Industries AG

Poly-Med, Inc.

KLS Martin Group

Foster Corporation

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

DSM Biomedical, Inc

Zeus Industrial Products, Inc

REVA Medical, LLC.

Poly-Med Incorporated

Bezwada Biomedical

Nomisma Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Bioresorbable Polymers Market : Segmentation

By Product Type : Biopolyesters Agro-polymers

By Application : Orthopedics Drug Delivery Other Applications

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Questionnaire answered in the Bioresorbable Polymers Market report include:

How the market for Bioresorbable Polymers has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Bioresorbable Polymers on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Bioresorbable Polymers?

Why the consumption of Bioresorbable Polymers highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

