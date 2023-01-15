Cleanly wipe away data from your hard drives with Active@ KillDisk

Mississauga, Canada, 2023-Jan-15 — /EPR Network/ — Whether you are a government contractor dealing in sensitive data silos or a security-conscious everyday user needing to protect your private information, Active@ KillDisk offers a reliable solution. That includes hard drives, SSD, USB thumb drives, and SD Cards. The advanced algorithms and deep scans defeat most data recovery software’s capability to retrieve your erased data.

Recent improvements to the valuable security asset have been implemented to further ensure all your data remains erased. The device view filtering has been enhanced to separate what systems and storage units you or your IT team are utilizing at any given moment. That includes an updated Console Boot Disk based on Tiny Core 12 with all the latest device drivers, so whatever you wish to erase can be completed successfully.

While the grey application style is now the default settings, the development team behind Active@ KillDisk has created customized settings for logos, signatures, volumes, network mappings, and more for Windows Boot Disk. This allows you to better organize the systems you are working on at any given time, removing confusion, so the wrong storage device isn’t erased by accident.

Active@ KillDisk has changed the Windows Boot Disk and switched it to the latest WinPE 10 based on Windows 11 v21H2 code. The goal being to maintain software used across a wider range of applications and systems instead of making legacy solutions fit.

As many universities, businesses, organizations, and government agencies rely on the power of Active@ KillDisk for the safe and complete destruction of previous data, the development team has run the software through a series of recorded bug fixes and improvements. This helps every user get the confidence that when a device is turned over for disposition, it has been completely wiped.

Visit https://www.killdisk.com/eraser.html to learn more about how this improved and streamlined version of Active@ KillDisk can strengthen your security measures.