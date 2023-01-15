Demand for Standard & Touring Motorcycle Is Expand at a CAGR of 3.8% to Reach US$ 144 Billion by 2032

The Demand for motorcycle market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 98.8 billion in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 3.8% to reach US$ 144 billion by the end of 2032.

Electric Motorcycle will grow 5X higher than convention IC engine motorcycle and cater a vast majority of customer. Further, development in adventure and touring segment is likely to create a high revenue stream for manufacturers.

Competitive Landscape

The world’s leading manufacturers of motorcycle products are employing sustainable technologies and optimization systems for diverse end users. Key manufacturers are focusing on developing new product designs to address problems in terms of product placement in harsh riding environments. Moreover, expertise and professionalism in planning, designing, and providing minimum pollution level are at the backbone of their marketing strategies.

In Jan. 2020, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle has been crowned 2020 FIM MX2 Motorcross World Champion. The company has started investing more to launch more products over the coming years.

In May. 2019, Bajaj Auto Limited launched its new extensive range of motorcycle equipment such as DTS-i, full LED headlamp with vertical auto headlamp on, twin projector headlamps, and others.

Key Companies Profiled:

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Honda Motor Company Ltd.

Hero MotorCorp Limited

Eicher Motors Limited

TVS Motor Company Limited

Harley Davidson Motor Company Inc.

Bajaj Auto Limited

Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A

Kawaski Heavy Industries Ltd.

Segmentation of Motorcycle Industry Research

By Type: Adventure Cruiser Mopeds Sports Standard Touring

By Capacity: Up to 150 CC 151-300 CC 301-500 CC 501-800 CC 801-1000 CC 1001-1600 CC Above 1600 CC

By Region: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific MEA



Questionnaire answered in the Motorcycle Market report include:

How the market for Motorcycle has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Motorcycle on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Motorcycle?

Why the consumption of Motorcycle highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

