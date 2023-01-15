Global Demand for Synthetic Butyric Acid Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR of 17.6% by 2032 | Fact.MR

The global butyric acid market was valued at US$ 307.2 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1.6 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 16.6% from 2022 to 2032.

Synthetic Butyric Acid is expected to be the highest revenue generating segment, projected to grow at a CAGR of over 17.6% during 2022 – 2032.

The population across the world is increasing, and with it, demand for food products as well. Increasing consumption of meat, poultry, and dairy products is also expected to favor butyric acid derivatives market growth potential over the forecast period. Rising demand for animal feed and growing prevalence of animal diseases are expected to further boost butyric acid derivatives market growth.

However, increasing inclination of the population towards plant-based products and rising popularity of veganism are expected to slow down consumption of butyric acid derivatives to a certain extent.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Rising consumption of meat, increasing prevalence of animal diseases, and growing use of butyric acid derivatives in animal feed are expected to drive market growth over the coming years.

Increasing popularity of veganism and rising preference for plant-based foods are expected to have a restraining effect on the demand for butyric acid derivatives.

Sodium butyrate is expected to hold a dominant market share in the product type segment.

Increasing consumption of pork is expected to drive demand for swine animal feed over the coming years.

“Increasing use of butyric acid derivatives in animal feed and rising consumption of animal-derived products are expected to drive market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Analysis

Due to the presence of several global as well as domestic players, the butyric acid market is highly competitive in nature. Players in the market are constantly developing improved analytical solutions as well as extending their product offerings. The companies in Butyric Acid Market are focused on their alliances, technology collaborations, and product launch strategies. The Tier 2 players in the market are targeting to increase their Butyric Acid Market share.

One of the recent developments of Butyric Acid Market is as follows :

In May 2022, Petronas Chemical Group acquired Perstorp Holding AB, with an objective to strengthen their petrochemicals business. This acquisition will also help Petronas Chemical Group to diversify into specialty chemicals and derivatives.

Key Companies Profiled

Eastman Chemical Company

Perstorp Holding AB

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Beijing Huamaoyuan Fragrance Flavor Co., Ltd.

Snowco Industrial Co., Ltd.

Innova Global (India)

Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Yufeng International Co., Ltd

Oxea GmbH

Blue Marble Biomaterials

Key Segments Covered in Butyric Acid Industry Research

By Product Type : Synthetic Renewable By Application : Animal Feed Chemical Intermediates Food & Flavors Pharmaceutical Other Applications By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Questionnaire answered in the Butyric Acid Market report include:

How the market for Butyric Acid has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Butyric Acid on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Butyric Acid?

Why the consumption of Butyric Acid highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

