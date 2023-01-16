Solar PV Panels Market to Record Growth at 7.8% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Jan 16, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Solar PV Panels Industry Overview

The global solar PV panels market size was valued at USD 146.08 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2022 to 2030.

The increasing use of solar panels in the European region, especially countries such as Spain and Italy, whose strategic geographic location exposes them to the maximum amount of sunlight throughout the year, is expected to drive the market. The U.S. emerged as the largest market in North America in 2021. The U.S. is recognized as one of the largest countries in terms of adoption of PV panels globally, owing to rising consumption of PV panels in the country. This market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as substantial PV projects under construction and in the planning stage, coupled with several government support measures, are expected to increase the cumulative installed capacity of solar energy during the projection period.

Increasing awareness among people regarding the use of low carbon-intensive technologies to limit carbon footprint is one of the major factors driving the adoption of solar PV systems in the commercial, industrial and residential sectors. Furthermore, the extension of Investment Tax Credit (ITC) for residential solar PV installations at 26% by 2022 and 22% by 2023, is anticipated to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

The Solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC) is a federal tax incentive enacted into law to encourage the deployment of solar energy in the United States. This federal tax credit is claimed against the tax liability of residential, commercial, and utility-scale investors in solar energy projects.

Photovoltaic cells or solar cells are primarily employed to convert solar energy into a flow of electrons. These cells produce electricity from sunlight, which can be used to power equipment or recharge batteries. Initially, photovoltaic cells were used to power spacecraft and orbiting satellites. However, over the past few years, they are being increasingly used for grid-connected electricity generation. Photovoltaic systems aim to maximize productivity for better performance. These factors are expected to enhance the growth of the market during the forecast period.

In Canada, after recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is expected to witness policy changes from the government to accelerate the growth of the domestic solar energy market. Factors such as upcoming solar projects and government support to reduce the reliance on fossil fuels are expected to promote the use of renewable energy sources. This is anticipated to foster the demand for solar PV panels in the country during the projection period.

Solar PV Panels Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global solar PV panels market on the basis of technology, grid, application, and regional:

Solar PV Panels Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030) Thin Film Crystalline Silicon Others

Solar PV Panels Grid Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030) On Grid Off Grid

Solar PV Panels Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030) Residential Commercial Industrial

Solar PV Panels Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Solar PV Panels market include

Jinko Solar

JA Solar

Trina Solar

LONGi Solar

Canadian Solar

SunPower Corporation

First Solar

Hanwha Q-CELLS

Risen Energy

Talesun

