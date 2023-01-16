Surface Disinfectant Market Outlook and Forecast Analysis by Types to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Jan 16, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Surface Disinfectant Industry Overview

The global surface disinfectant market size was valued at USD 5.1 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The growth is attributed to several factors, such as lifestyle changes in developing economies, rising awareness about animal diseases among livestock farmers, and increasing demand for disinfectants for use in livestock farms. There has been a significant decline in demand for raw materials and active ingredients due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the closure of multiple production hubs and factories globally. Multiple plants have been running at reduced rates or even shut down, which resulted in a supply-demand gap. However, a rise in demand for cleaning products, sanitizers, and disinfectants is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth.

The raw materials used in the production of surface disinfectants are primarily the by-products of the petroleum sector. Local manufacturers in the developed economies of Europe, North America, and China mainly source these raw material ingredients. Recently, the industry observed a shift in the trend toward the usage of biodegradable surface disinfectants for preventing chemical-related toxicity. The raw materials required for biodegradable surface disinfectants are cheaper and easily available. Surface disinfectants have witnessed a low to moderate rise in prices; however, the sudden upsurge in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in supply shortages, which further led to a rise in prices in the year 2020 and the impact might last at least till the first half of 2021.

The stringent regulatory norms for disinfection in commercial, industrial, and institutional spaces have boosted the product demand. Surface disinfectants have various chemical substances, which, when used as per guidelines yield magnificent results. They help in preventing the transmission and occurrence of various diseases. However, these can be harmful to humans and animals and ultimately lead to environmental problems. Incomplete knowledge regarding the proper use of surface disinfectants and the health hazards associated with these products can pose a potential threat to market growth.

Surface Disinfectant Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global surface disinfectant market on the basis of composition, form, application, end-use, and region:

Surface Disinfectant Product Type Outlook (Volume, Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Chemical Biobased

Surface Disinfectant Form Outlook (Volume, Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Liquid Wipes Sprays

Surface Disinfectant Application Outlook (Volume, Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) In-house Instruments Others

Surface Disinfectant End-Use Outlook (Volume, Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Hospitals Laboratories Households Hotel/Restaurants/Cafes (HORECA) Educational Institutes Malls Railways Airports Food Processing Industries Others

Surface Disinfectant Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Surface Disinfectant market include

PDI, Inc.

GOJO Industries, Inc.

W.M. Barr

Spartan Chemical Company, Inc.

W.W. Grainger, Inc.

Carenowmedical

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

PaxChem Ltd.

BODE Chemie GmbH

Star Brands Ltd.

The 3M Company

Ecolab

Procter & Gamble

The Clorox Company

Whiteley Corp.

Lonza

SC Johnson Professional

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Kimberley-Clark Corporation (KCWW)

Medline Industries, Inc.

