Food Grade Alcohol Market Dynamics, SWOT Analysis and Competitive Insights till 2030

Food Grade Alcohol Industry Overview

The global food grade alcohol market size was valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The demand for the product is anticipated to be driven by an increase in demand of spirits and beers in various economies. Growth in the food processing industry coupled with increasing consumption of ethanol is projected to drive the market growth.

The market growth for the product is expected is driven by increasing application ‘in food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and personal care. Rising consumption of beverages and trade in alcohol are further propelling the demand for the product. Alcohol is an important ingredient for manufacturing extracts, flavors, yeast, and vinegar.

The demand for ethanol has increased in the food industry to expand the shelf life of the product, driven by the changing food habits and adoption of ready-to-eat food. The product plays an important role in the healthcare industry owing to its use in the preparation of medicines and sterilizing various medical equipment before use.

Ethylene and sugars are the most common basic materials utilized in the synthesis of food-grade alcohols. Both of these products are used to make ethanol, which is one of the most widely used food-grade alcohols. Polyols are sugar replacements that are commonly used in food preparation. They are mostly made from fruits through the extraction of natural sugars.

Corn, which is one of the most important ingredients in the production of the product, is widely available in the country. To take advantage of the cost and supply of raw materials, manufacturers have entered into supply agreements with farm owners. Furthermore, as part of their forward integration goal, prominent firms in the country have developed their own line of breweries.

Food Grade Alcohol Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the food grade alcohol market report based on the product, source, function, application, and region:

Food Grade Alcohol Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030) Chemical Biobased

Food Grade Alcohol Source Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030) Liquid Wipes Sprays

Food Grade Alcohol Function Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030) In-house Instruments Others

Food Grade Alcohol Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030) Hospitals Laboratories Households Hotel/Restaurants/Cafes (HORECA) Educational Institutes Malls Railways Airports Food Processing Industries Others

Food Grade Alcohol Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Food Grade Alcohol market include

MGP

Cargill Incorporated

ADM

Cristalco

Grain Processing Corporation

Wilmar International Ltd.

Extractohol

Pure Alcohol Solutions

