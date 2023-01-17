Disposable Medical Gloves Market is Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2022 – 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Jan 17, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Disposable Medical Gloves Industry Overview

The global disposable medical gloves market size was estimated at USD 9.85 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The growing demand for safety and security at healthcare workplaces, rising healthcare expenditure, and the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic, are expected to have a positive impact on industry growth. The resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic in countries, such as China, Germany, France, Italy, and Belgium, is expected to increase testing, surveillance, and hospital visits, which will boost the product demand.

Furthermore, the pandemic had boosted the demand for disposable medical gloves and strained the supply chain, which prompted manufacturers to boost their production capacities to meet the growing demand. The market in the U.S. is undergoing a transition owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases has increased the number of hospital visits and re-admissions, which is positively impacting the product demand in the region. The growing number of surgical procedures performed in the U.S. including cesarean section, appendectomy, Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG), carotid endarterectomy, and circumcision are expected to boost the industry demand.

Disposable gloves act as a shield protecting healthcare workers against contagious infections. During surgeries, surgeons and other professionals along with patients have a potential risk of infection. Medical gloves aid in protecting physicians and healthcare workers from cross-contamination. Disposable medical gloves are distributed through direct and indirect channels, such as distributors and retailers, along with e-commerce and social media advertising. Manufacturers distribute their products through independent distributors, exclusive distributors, and multi-brand retailers.

However, a few companies distribute the products directly to companies, hospitals, commercial institutions, and consumers to avoid additional costs. Due to the high raw material costs and complex manufacturing procedures, the production of disposable medical gloves is particularly capital-intensive. Major raw material suppliers in the industry have integrated along the value chain to develop disposable medical gloves, thereby increasing the competition. The threat of new entrants is expected to remain low as initial capital investments are likely to constitute a significant entry barrier for new market participants.

Disposable Medical Gloves Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global disposable medical gloves market based on material, application, end use, and region:

Disposable Medical Gloves Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Natural Rubber Nitrile Vinyl Neoprene Polyethylene Others

Disposable Medical Gloves Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Examination Surgical

Disposable Medical Gloves End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Hospitals Home Healthcare Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities Others

Disposable Medical Gloves Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



