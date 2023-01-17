Global Sales Of Critical Care Equipment Are Expected To Increase At A CAGR Of 6% By 2027

The examination report distributed by Fact.MR on the Critical Care Equipment Market is expected to offer dependable information on different key variables forming the development bend of the market. This report fills in as a rich wellspring of data for key elements, for example, strategy producers, end-use ventures, financial backers, and assessment pioneers. The section represented an extensive offer in the Critical Care Equipment Market in conjecture period 2022 to 2032.

Key players

AKAS Medical

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BPL Medical Technologies Pvt., Ltd.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Kabi AG

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips NV

MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG

Medtronic PLC

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Skanray Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Smiths Medical

Competitive Landscape Koninklijke Philips N.V., B. Braun Melsungen AG, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, and Medtronic are some of the key players in the critical care equipment market. Major requirements adopted by these firms to retain their strategic position in the market include many product releases, expansion of their product portfolios through organic and inorganic methods, and expanding research and development in this sector. Additionally, a significant focus on collaborations and acquisitions to boost their critical care segment is anticipated to contribute to the intensive care unit equipment market experiencing faster growth. Developments in the Critical Care Equipment Industry For instance, Ford partnered with 3M and GE Healthcare in March 2020 with the goal of accelerating the production of ventilators for patients amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Critical Care Equipment Industry Research Segmentation By Product : Patient Monitors Ventilators Infusion Pumps Sleep Apnea Devices Others

By Type : Hemodynamic Monitoring Vital Signs Monitoring Neurologic Monitoring Brain Function Monitoring Others

By End User : Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics Homecare Settings Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA

