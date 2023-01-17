Global Sales Of Air Conditioning System Is Anticipate To Register A Positive CAGR Of 4.8% By 2032|Fact.MR Study

The global sales of air conditioning system market is estimated at USD 123 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 198 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2022-2032.

The global sales of air conditioning system market accounts for ~58% of the global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) market in 2022. Inclination of consumers towards convenient and comfortable air conditioning systems motivates its manufacturers to practise technological advancements in a constant manner. Trend of growing popularity for portable and energy-efficient air conditioning systems is anticipated to provide maximum opportunities through white space assessment executed on global level.

Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Air Conditioning System Market

The global air conditioning system market is highly fragmented and competitive owing to the existence of many domestic and regional players. Various marketing strategies are adopted by key players such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations and partnerships.

Also, new product development as a strategic approach is adopted by the leading companies to upscale their market presence among consumers. These strategies have resulted in the incorporation of advanced air conditioning system.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top manufacturers of air conditioning system market positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

For instance:

Eco Innovation Group, Inc. company developing new and advanced technologies for green energy solutions announced in 2021 , the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI), with Keith E. Prime , who invents technologies for the air conditioning industry. This is likely to make additions to the offerings in line with eco-friendly energy solutions.

company developing new and advanced technologies for green energy solutions announced in , the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI), with , who invents technologies for the air conditioning industry. This is likely to make additions to the offerings in line with eco-friendly energy solutions. Mitsubishi Corporation along with Global Bain Corporation announced in 2022, the launch of ME Innovative Fund. This corporate venture capital (CVC) will invest funds in startups globally, in digital and green-innovation domains. The fund is set up with a commitment to invest approximately USD 43.5 million in capital over ten years.

Prominent Key Players Of The Air Conditioning System Market Survey Report:

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Mitsubhishi

Qingdo Haier

Samsung Electronics

Electrolux

LG Electronics

Panasonic

UTC

Hitachi

Gree Electric Appliances

Sharp Corp.

Midea Group Co. Ltd.

Carrier Corp

Fuji Electric

Honeywall International

Global Air Conditioning System Market by Category

By Product Type : Portable Air Conditioning System Window Air Conditioning System Split Air Conditioning System Cassette Air Conditioning System Single Packaged Air Conditioning System Chillers Air Conditioning System Airside Air Conditioning System

By AC Type : Unitary Rooftop PTAC

By End-Use : Residential Commercial Industrial

By Sales Channel : B2B Authorized Stores Independent Electronic Stores E-commerce

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



Heat Pump Market Forecast by Product Type (Air Source, Water Source Heat Pumps, Ground Source Heat Pumps), by Rated Capacity (Up to 10 kW, 10–20 kW, 20–30 kW, & Above 30 kW), by Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), & by Region – Global Insights 2022 to 2032

