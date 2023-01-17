Wearable Payment Devices Are Project To Expand At An Impressive CAGR Of Around 29% By 2032

Forecasts for 2022-2032 for the Wearable Payment Devices Market by Device Type (Fitness Trackers, Payment Wristbands, Smart Watches), by Technology (Barcodes, NFC Wearable Payment Devices, QR Codes, RFID Wearable Payment Devices), by Application, and by Region are provided.

The market for wearable payment devices is anticipated to reach US$ 171.38 billion in value by the end of the forecast period of 2022 to 2032, growing at an amazing CAGR of almost 29%.

The market has been progressing at a rapid pace in the past several years with advancements in the technology of payment methods. Growth of the market is attributed to increasing adoption of cashless transactions across the world.

Prominent Key Players Of The Wearable Payment Devices Market Survey Report:

Apple, Inc.

Barclays PLC

Gemalto NV

Google LLC

Mastercard

Nymi

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Samsung Electronics

Visa Inc.

Wirecard

Key Segments Covered in Wearable Payment Devices Industry Report

By Device Type Fitness Trackers Payment Wristbands Smart Watches

By Technology Barcodes Contactless Point of Sale Terminals Near Field Communication (NFC Wearable Payment Devices) Quick Response (QR) Codes Radio Frequency Identification (RFID Wearable Payment Devices)

By Application Wearable Payment Devices for Festivals & Life Events Fitness Wearable Payment Devices Healthcare Wearable Payment Devices Retail Wearable Payment Devices Wearable Payment Devices for Transportation Others



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By device type, fitness trackers to enjoy a revenue share worth 44% through 2032

through Barcode-based wearable payment devices to account for 3 out of 10 sales

Over 28% of wearable payment devices revenue to be yielded by the retail sector

of wearable payment devices revenue to be yielded by the retail sector U.S to be an opportunistic market for wearable payment devices, capturing a 31% revenue share

revenue share China to be the fastest growing market for wearable payment device sales, growing at a CAGR of 30%

“Globally, increasing cyber-attacks during online and mobile purchases have encouraged the use of contactless payment via wearable payment devices,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Majority of the companies discussed in the report have focused on product development and partnerships. Some of the key development are:

In 2021, Mastercard partnered with Bank of Baroda Financial Solution (BFSL) to provide an easy and frictionless payment solutions for cardholders by launching ConQR, a Mastercard QR on Card Solution. This technology uses patented technology that allows SMEs to accept cashless payments.

In 2021, Samsung Electronics introduced the 3GPP-compliant nationwide public safety LTE (PS-LTE) network in Korea, patterning with leading mobile operators. This network includes Samsung’s Mission-Critical Push-to-Talk (MCPTT) with multimedia broadcast capabilities, while offering fast and reliable connectivity to over 330 public safety organizations and agencies, including police, firefighters, emergency medical services, and the military.

