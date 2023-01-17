Worldwide Demand for Building Information Modeling Grows at an Impressive CAGR of 12% Through 2032| Forecasts Fact.MR

Building Information Modeling Market by Type (Software, Services), by Application (Construction, Oil & Gas, Civil Infrastructure, Industry), by End User (AEC, Contractors, Facility Managers) and by Region – Global Insights 2022-2032

The worldwide building information modeling market is projected to be worth USD 6.43 billion by the end of 2022 and USD 19.97 billion by 2032, representing a CAGR growth of 12% from 2022 to 2032.

As of 2021, the market was valued at US$5.79 billion and experienced year-on-year (year-over-year) growth of 11% in 2022. Overall, the market is projected to experience growth of more than 3 times in the next forecast period 2022-2032.

Prominent Key Players of Building Information Modeling Market Survey Report:

Aecom

Asite Solutions Limited

Beck Technology Ltd

Nemetschek AG

Synchro Software Ltd

Pentagon Solutions Ltd

Bentley Systems Inc

Dassault Systemes Sa

Trimble Navigation Ltd

Key segments covered

· By type

Software Services



· By application

Construction Diesel Civil infrastructures Industrial



· By the end user

AEC extension Contractors Structure managers



The insights for each supplier consist of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, Pricing and Gross Margin

What insights does the Building Information Modeling market report offer the readers?

Fragmentation of building information modeling based on product type, end use and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and the current market landscape.

Collaborations, research and development projects, acquisitions and product launches of each player in the Building Information Modeling.

Various regulations imposed by governments on Building Information Modeling consumption in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data and analytics, artificial intelligence and social media platforms on global Building Information Modeling.

The report covers the following insights and evaluations of the Building Information Modeling market which are useful for all the participants involved in the Building Information Modeling market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and demand in Building Information Modeling

Latest Industry analysis on the Building Information Modeling market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key Trends Analysis of the Building Information Modeling market and changing consumer preferences across major industries.

Changing Building Information Modeling demand and consumption of different products

Major trends emphasizing funding from key investors in a number of countries

New investment opportunities in different technologies and types of products or services

Comprehensive data and competitive analysis of the key players in Building Information Modeling

US Building Information Modeling Market Sales to Grow Steadily, Driven by Growing Consumer Confidence and Economic Recovery

Building Information Modeling demand forecast in Europe remains stable as many countries like UK, France and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire Answers in Building Information Modeling Market Report Include:

How has the Building Information Modeling market grown?

What is the present and future prospect of global Building Information Modeling based on the region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for Building Information Modeling?

Why is Building Information Modeling consumption higher in the region?

In which year is the segment expected to surpass the segment?

