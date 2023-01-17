Global Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems Is Forecast to Reach USD 110.1 Million by 2032

Airport Runway Foreign Object Debris Detection System Market Analysis By Component (Hardware, Services), By End-Use Sector (Civil, Military), By Region – Global Market Insights 2022 To 2032

The global airport runway FOD detection systems market is projected to surpass a valuation of USD 95.4 million in 2022 and shrink further at a CAGR of 1.4% to reach USD 110.1 million by the end of 2032.

As a result, Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems reached a market value of USD 52.2 million in 2021, the Middle East and Africa regions witnessed high potential growth in the Detection Systems market FOD of airport runways. In 2021, the market grew at a 33.5% year-over-year growth rate .

Competitive landscape

Companies are placing emphasis on launching technologically advanced products and adopting marketing strategies such as acquisitions and partnerships with other market players to help enhance manufacturing capabilities, enhance market penetration and gain larger market share.

A multi-specialty engineering services firm Dyer & Butler completed runway maintenance operations and infrastructure improvements in September 2020. This was done at Gatwick Airport and the work carried out included new FOD and IRVR (Instrument Runway Visual Range).

With several such projects around the world, the airport’s FOD detection system is expected to see significant growth over the years.

Main companies profiled:

XSight Systems Ltd.

Mog Inc.

Trex aircraft systems

The Stratech Group Limited

Argosai technology

Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc.

Pavemetric Systems Inc.

Rheinmetall Italy SpA

Segmentation of airport runway FOD detection system industry research

By component: Hardware Stationary Mobile Services Installation Support and maintenance Training and certification

For final use: Civil Military

By region: Americas Europe APAC extension WHAT



Questionnaire Answers in Airport Runway Foreign Object Debris (FOD) Detection System Market Report Include:

How has the foreign object debris (FOD) detection system market grown on airport runways?

What is the present and future prospects of the global airport runway foreign object debris (FOD) detection system on the basis of the region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for foreign object debris (FOD) detection system on airport runways?

Why is the consumption of airport runway foreign object debris detection (FOD) system higher in the region?

In which year is the segment expected to surpass the segment?

What sets the Fact.MR report apart from others?

Fact.MR follows a six-point mechanism known as EVOLVE (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.) . The report has been specially created to assess the impact of COVID-19 on the Airport Runway Foreign Object Debris Detection (FOD) System market. This mechanism focuses on almost all factors in a definite way to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.

Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every little aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Airport Runway Foreign Object Debris Detection (FOD) Market, thus making it different and special from the other reports.

Visualize: Authors involved in the research activities have visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that key market stakeholders have an overview and help them take certain steps to ensure continued growth during the forecast period.

Overcoming: The report examines the points that can prove to be an Achilles heel for Airport Runway Foreign Object Debris Detection (FOD) market and helps in creating strategies to overcome the obstacles that can hinder the growth of the Detection System Runway Foreign Debris Detection (FOD) Detection Systems Market.

Leverage: The airport runway foreign object debris detection (FOD) system market can leverage certain aspects that may prove beneficial for increasing the growth rate. Fact.MR covers all points that key stakeholders can leverage.

Verification: Research is carried out systematically to ensure validation of all aspects covered in the report. All points are double checked and verified thoroughly to avoid defects and false information.

Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholders in eradicating all the obstacles standing between the growth rate and the Airport Runway Foreign Object Debris Detection (FOD) System market.

