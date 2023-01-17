Expanding at a CAGR of 5%, Clinical Rollators Industry Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 285 Million by 2027

Expanding at a CAGR of 5%, the global clinical rollators market is anticipated to increase from a valuation of US$ 223 million in 2022 to US$ 285 million by the end of the year 2027.

Worldwide sales of 4-wheeler clinical rollators are forecasted to accelerate faster than the market average at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2022 and 2027. Patients who suffer from limited mobility and balance can stabilize their movements by using 4-wheeler rollators, which offer a wider base of support as compared to walking with a stick.

Clinical Rollators are in Increasing Demand During the Post-Treatment Recovery Stages

Clinical rollators are becoming increasingly popular among patients during the post–treatment recovery stages. These devices are designed to provide support and stability to those who have difficulty walking or standing for long periods of time. They are also beneficial for those who have recently undergone surgery or have suffered an injury that has left them with limited mobility. Clinical rollators are designed to help patients move around safely and comfortably, while providing them with the necessary support and stability they need to recover.

Clinical rollators are typically made of lightweight aluminum or steel frames, and feature adjustable handles, brakes, and a seat. The adjustable handles allow the user to adjust the height of the device to their own comfort level, while the brakes provide additional safety and stability. The seat allows the user to rest when needed, and can be adjusted to different heights depending on the user’s needs.

Clinical rollators also come with a variety of accessories such as baskets, trays, and cup holders, which can be used to store items while on the go. The use of clinical rollators is becoming increasingly popular among patients during the post–treatment recovery stages due to their convenience and safety features. They provide users with the necessary support and stability they need to move around safely and comfortably, while also allowing them to remain independent during their recovery process.

Key Companies Profiled:

Briggs Healthcare

Evolution Technologies Inc.

Human Care HC AB

Invacare Corp.

Karman Healthcare, Inc.

GF Health Products, Inc.

Benmor Medical (UK) Limited

Key Segments :

By Type : 3-Wheeler Rollators 4-Wheeler Rollators Others

By End User : Hospitals Clinics Patient Care Centers Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



