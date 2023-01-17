Global Next-Generation Wound Closure Device Is Expected to Cross USD 32.27 Billion by 2032

The global next-generation wound closure device market is valued at USD 16.25 Billion in 2022. Further, this market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.1%. Next generation wound closure market is expected to cross USD 32.27 Billion by end of 2032. In upcoming years this market is likely to witness an opportunity of US$ 250 Million.

Recent developments

Smith and Nephew 2020 launched ARIA which is a digital platform for patient care delivery with providers across the surgical scenario.

Swift Medical is a leading next-generation digital wound closure company that announced a $35 Million Series B investment in 2021 to integrate artificial intelligence with wound closure devices to make them more advanced.

In February 2019, Teleflex Incorporated received FDA approval for a device called ‘MANTA™ Device’, envisioned to seal femoral punctures post-medical procedures of vascular access and to advance the rate of wound healing.

• 3M,

• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.,

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Medtronic

• By Product Type :

o Regular Sutures

o Mechanical sutures (Staplers)

o Topical Adhesives

o Non-Invasive wound closure devices

o Others

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa

The report covers following Next Generation Wound Closure Device Market insights and assessment:

• Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Next Generation Wound Closure Device

• Latest industry Analysis on Next Generation Wound Closure Device Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

• Key trends Analysis of Next Generation Wound Closure Device Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

• Changing Next Generation Wound Closure Device demand and consumption of diverse products

• Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

• New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

• Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Next Generation Wound Closure Device major players

• Next Generation Wound Closure Device Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

• Next Generation Wound Closure Device demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

