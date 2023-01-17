Global Sales of Frozen Potato Is Expected To Reaching US$ 109.72 Billion In Valuation by 2032

In FY 2021, the Global Sales of frozen potato market reached a valuation of US$ 57.8 Billion, and is likely to register a Y-o-Y growth rate of 5.0% in 2022, closing at US$ 61.27 Billion. Furthermore, across the 2022-2032 period of assessment, growth is expected to accelerate at a whopping 6.0% CAGR, reaching US$ 109.72 Billion.

Frozen potato has gained a lot of traction in recent years, owing to its introduction of new flavors as well as new products, which has resulted in a rise in the demand of frozen potatoes. Due to the rapid growth in domestic and international demand for frozen potato products, it will increase the demand for frozen potato globally by fast food restaurants.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the Frozen Potato Industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for the Frozen Potato in various applications. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale vendors. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In January 2022, The Tolochin Cannery has opened a line to manufacture frozen semi-finished French fries in Belarus. This is the country’s first manufacture of such items.

has opened a line to manufacture frozen semi-finished French fries in Belarus. This is the country’s first manufacture of such items. In December 2021, Himalaya Food entered into an agreement with B.K Dist. Co-Operative Milk producer and AMUL for frozen potato processing products at the company’s Vadnagar Plant in India.

entered into an agreement with producer and for frozen potato processing products at the company’s Vadnagar Plant in India. In April 2021, McCain Foods Limited announced that the company decided to localize production in Russia in order to supply customers with processed French Fries and other specialty potato snacks, with a US$ 150 million investment. The goal is to decrease Russia’s reliance on frozen food imports.

Prominent Key players of the Frozen Potato market survey report:

McCain Foods Limited

Bart’s Potato Company

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

J.R Simplot Company

Aviko Holding B.V

Kraft Heinz Company

Himalaya Food International Ltd.

Agrarfrost Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Pohjolan Peruna Oy

Agristo N.V

American Lorain Corp.

Farm Frites International B.V

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Frozen Potato Fries Frozen Potato Wedges Frozen Stuffed Potatoes Frozen Potato Chunks Frozen Potato Slices Frozen Potato Dices Frozen Baked Potato Other Frozen Potato Types

End User Frozen Potato for Commercial Use Frozen Potato for Residential Use

Distribution Channel Frozen Potato Sales via Modern Trade Frozen Potato Sales via Grocery Stores Frozen Potato Sales via Convenience Stores Online Frozen Potato Sales Frozen Potato Sales via Other Distribution Channels



What insights does the Frozen Potato Market report provide to the readers?

Frozen Potato fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Frozen Potato player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Frozen Potato in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Frozen Potato.

The report covers following Frozen Potato Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Frozen Potato market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Frozen Potato

Latest industry Analysis on Frozen Potato Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Frozen Potato Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Frozen Potato demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Frozen Potato major players

Frozen Potato Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Frozen Potato demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Frozen Potato Market report include:

How the market for Frozen Potato has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Frozen Potato on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Frozen Potato?

Why the consumption of Frozen Potato highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

