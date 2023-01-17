Global Sales of Frozen Potato Is Expected To Reaching US$ 109.72 Billion In Valuation by 2032

Posted on 2023-01-17 by in Food & Beverage // 0 Comments

In FY 2021, the Global Sales of  frozen potato market reached a valuation of US$ 57.8 Billion, and is likely to register a Y-o-Y growth rate of 5.0% in 2022, closing at US$ 61.27 Billion. Furthermore, across the 2022-2032 period of assessment, growth is expected to accelerate at a whopping 6.0% CAGR, reaching US$ 109.72 Billion.

Frozen potato has gained a lot of traction in recent years, owing to its introduction of new flavors as well as new products, which has resulted in a rise in the demand of frozen potatoes. Due to the rapid growth in domestic and international demand for frozen potato products, it will increase the demand for frozen potato globally by fast food restaurants.

Click here to get a sample report (with full table of contents, tables and figures):-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=307

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the Frozen Potato Industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for the Frozen Potato in various applications. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale vendors. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

  • In January 2022, The Tolochin Cannery has opened a line to manufacture frozen semi-finished French fries in Belarus. This is the country’s first manufacture of such items.
  • In December 2021, Himalaya Food entered into an agreement with B.K Dist. Co-Operative Milk producer and AMUL for frozen potato processing products at the company’s Vadnagar Plant in India.
  • In April 2021, McCain Foods Limited announced that the company decided to localize production in Russia in order to supply customers with processed French Fries and other specialty potato snacks, with a US$ 150 million investment. The goal is to decrease Russia’s reliance on frozen food imports.

Prominent Key players of the Frozen Potato market survey report:

  • McCain Foods Limited
  • Bart’s Potato Company
  • Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.
  • J.R Simplot Company
  • Aviko Holding B.V
  • Kraft Heinz Company
  • Himalaya Food International Ltd.
  • Agrarfrost Holding GmbH & Co. KG
  • Pohjolan Peruna Oy
  • Agristo N.V
  • American Lorain Corp.
  • Farm Frites International B.V

Need more information on our reporting methodology? Click here:-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=307

Key Segments Covered

  • Product Type
    • Frozen Potato Fries
    • Frozen Potato Wedges
    • Frozen Stuffed Potatoes
    • Frozen Potato Chunks
    • Frozen Potato Slices
    • Frozen Potato Dices
    • Frozen Baked Potato
    • Other Frozen Potato Types
  • End User
    • Frozen Potato for Commercial Use
    • Frozen Potato for Residential Use
  • Distribution Channel
    • Frozen Potato Sales via Modern Trade
    • Frozen Potato Sales via Grocery Stores
    • Frozen Potato Sales via Convenience Stores
    • Online Frozen Potato Sales
    • Frozen Potato Sales via Other Distribution Channels

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Frozen Potato Market report provide to the readers?

  • Frozen Potato fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Frozen Potato player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Frozen Potato in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Frozen Potato.

Full Access of this Report Is Available at

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/307

The report covers following Frozen Potato Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Frozen Potato market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Frozen Potato
  • Latest industry Analysis on Frozen Potato Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Frozen Potato Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Frozen Potato demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Frozen Potato major players
  • Frozen Potato Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Frozen Potato demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Frozen Potato Market report include:

  • How the market for Frozen Potato has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Frozen Potato on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Frozen Potato?
  • Why the consumption of Frozen Potato highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

Explore Fact.MR’s More Insights on the Food & Beverage Domain

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/probiotic-soda-market-to-grow-two-fold-as-on-the-go-consumption-trend-gains-impetus-301590969.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

contact:

21st floor , 136 Sejong-daero,
Seoul,100-768
South Korea
Phone: +1 (628) 251-1583
Email: sales@factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution