Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Drivers, Industry Survey and Business Development Analysis till 2030

Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Industry Overview

The global industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals market size was valued at USD 66.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2022 to 2030. Growing utilization of industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals in the healthcare and cleaning chemicals industries is driving the market growth.

The recent occurrence of the pandemic has raised safety and hygiene concerns, which have led to an increase in the consumption of cleaning chemicals across the globe and furthered the growth of the global industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals market. Additionally, the manufacturers are venturing into the production of sustainable and environment-friendly cleaning solutions. This is a step toward sustainable development of the industry. This segment has a lot of untapped potential as people are choosing environmentally friendly products to reduce their carbon footprint and coexist without the use of chemicals that cause damage to the environment.

One of the largest markets for industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals in the U.S. The huge number of industries and manufacturing units and healthcare and maintenance of public spaces are accountable for the high demand for cleaners, disinfectants, and sanitizers, across the country. The manufacturers in the country are involved in research and development for innovations and expanding their product portfolios.

The increasing awareness among the people and precautions taken to reduce the spread of the pandemic are major factors influencing the market. The people are becoming more cautious in choosing the product and are inclined towards using environment-friendly products, which are accumulating high demand for organic and environmentally friendly and plant-based cleaning chemicals, especially in countries like the U.S.

The use of chemical cleaners is promoted by regulating authorities to maintain hygiene standards in the manufacturing units of different industries, especially in the food and healthcare sectors. Besides, the use of disinfectants and sanitizers is being promoted by the WHO amid the use of cleaners has also increased to stop the spread of viruses.

Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals market report based on raw material, product, end-use, and region:

Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030) Chlor-alkali Surfactant Solvents Phosphates Biocides Others

Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030) General Purpose Cleaners Disinfectants And Sanitizers Laundry Care Products Vehicle Wash Products Others

Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030) Commercial Manufacturing

Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals market include

Procter & Gamble

BASF SE

Clariant

The Clorox Company, Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

3M

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Croda International plc

Albemarle Corporation

Eastman Chemical Corporation

Huntsman International LLC

Stepan Company

Westlake Chemicals Corporation

SOLVAY

Dow

Sasol

