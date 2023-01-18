The Automotive Windshield Market Trends and Dynamics 2020-2030

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ —Automotive windshield market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating in the global market. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the automotive windshield industry.

Automotive Windshield Industry Outlook

The global automotive windshield market size is estimated to be USD 20.12 Billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.75% from 2021 to reach USD 25.47 Billion by 2027. A windshield is a transparent screen, a part of the vehicle that protects the driver and passenger from entering the vehicle’s cabin from wind, sunlight, dust, pollution, and other foreign particles. The windshield is an integral part of the vehicle’s safety restricts the system. It stops the roof from closing in on the occupants in a rollover. It allows the airbags to deploy to protect passengers in the appropriate position, preventing passengers from being ejected in a severe crash. Automotive windshields are built using safety glass that can withstand any cracking and decrease the chance of injury.

Automotive Windshield Market Dynamics:

Rising urbanization and disposable income in the emerging economies, such as India and China, are some of the major factors augmenting the growth of the automotive industry, which will drive the growth of the automotive windshield market. The growing demand for luxury cars and off-highway vehicles are augmenting the growth of the automotive windshield market across the globe.

The development of technology and more efficient materials of automotive windshields is expected to present a huge opportunity for the growth of the automotive windshield market across the globe. However, the fluctuation in raw materials and availability of counterfeit automotive products will certainly hamper the growth of the automotive windshield market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Windshield Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the automotive industry, resulting in the loss of the automotive windshield market. Due to the lockdown situation, people mostly stayed home, which led to a reduction in demand for automotive across the globe. People started focusing on more important things than buying a vehicle, as it is not considered essential. Moreover, labor stopped coming to work or might lost jobs is another factor that has certainly impacted the growth of the automotive windshield market, which will impact the market value of the automotive windshield market in 2020.

Scope of the Report

The global automotive windshield market is segmented based on position, vehicle type, glass type, and material type.

Based on the position, the automotive windshield market is segmented into –

Front windshield

Rear windshield

Based on the vehicle type, the automotive windshield market is classified into-

Passenger cars

Light commercial vehicles

Heavy commercial vehicle.

Based on the glass type, the automotive windshield market is classified into-

Laminated glass

Tempered glass.

Based on the material type, the automotive windshield market is classified into-

Thermoset Material

Thermoplastic Material

Automotive Windshield Market: Regional Outlook

The global automotive windshield market has been divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America. Among these regions, Asia Pacific held the largest share in the global automotive windshield market in 2020, followed by Europe and North America. The Asia Pacific is further expected to grow the highest CAGR in the global automotive windshield market during the forecast period.

Automotive Windshield Market: Competitive Landscape –

Major players operating in the global automotive windshield market are AGC Inc, Saint Gobain China, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd, and Vitro, Central Glass Co.

Other Automotive Windshield manufacturers include Dura automotive systems, Shenzhen Benson Automobile Glass Co., Sisecam Group, Guardian Industries, Magna International Inc., T&S Auto Glass, Fuyao Group, Nordglass Group, PPG Industries, OGIS GmbH, Glaston Corporation, Asahi India Glass Ltd. Over the past few years, the major players have used various strategies to increase their footprints in this market, such as new product releases, extensions, alliances, joint ventures, collaborations, and acquisitions.

In May 2017, LiquidNano Inc. (U.S.) released LiquidNano Windshield, a highly revolutionary product that is a Liquid Glass Protector for automotive windshields. The company had been expanding its product range through this product launch. The firm also provided improved protection against stone and chip damage to car windshields.

Glasxperts and Windshield Experts were launched by Asahi India Glass Limited (India) a few years back. The company has expanded its windshield market size with this product launch.

The automotive windshield market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the presence of the market players in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs from industry participants and industry experts across the value chain.

Automotive Windshield Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Automotive Windshield Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

