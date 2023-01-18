High Performance Fuel Cell Market To Gain Substantial Traction Through 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ —High-Performance Fuel Cell market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating in the global market. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the High-Performance Fuel Cell market.

High-Performance Fuel Cell Industry Outlook

The Global High-Performance Fuel Cell Market size is expected to register a CAGR of 23.80% from 2021 to 2027. The development and implementation of stationary fuel cells is gaining momentum globally, backed by product versatility and high efficiency. Further, the trend for high-performance fuel cells is increasing, owing to a substantial increase in awareness and acceptance of fuel cells. These factors will augment the global high-performance fuel cell market over the forecast period.

Factors Affecting the High-Performance Fuel Cell Market over the Forecast Period:

The key drivers of the global high-performance fuel cell market are government subsidies and increasing investment in fuel cell R&D activities. The market growth is boosted by the growing demand for electricity and increasing emphasis on clean and renewable energy generation for transport and power generation. Several energy generation companies are concentrating on reducing carbon emissions, which are expected further to drive the market growth for high-performance fuel cells.

The growth potential for the high-performance fuel cell market is provided by distributed generation applications. Fuel flexibility and demand of fuel cell vehicles and emerging technologies generate multiple growth opportunities for the global high-performance fuel cell market.

Expensive catalysts are the major restraining factors of the market

The main factors restraining the market growth are expensive catalysts and lack of sufficient infrastructure.

The challenges faced by high-performance fuel cells include keeping the hydrogen on board and heavy capital costs.

Impact of COVID-19 on High-Performance Fuel Cell Market:

The high-performance fuel cell market is currently facing massive turmoil among the industry lines most vulnerable to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Owing to the pandemic resulting in the shortage of raw materials, the decline in exports, and the disturbances in the supply chain, production across industries has been reduced, are the key factors leading to the decrease in the production.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the study of the global high-performance fuel cell market on the basis of type, application, and end-user industry.

Based on the type, the high-performance fuel cell market has been segmented into –

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC)

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC)

Alkaline Fuel Cell (AFC)

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC)

Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC)

Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell (MCFC)

Microbial Fuel Cell (MFC)

Based on the application, the high-performance fuel cell market has been segmented into –

Portable

Stationary

Transport

Based on the end-user industry, the high-performance fuel cell market has been segmented into –

Fuel Cell Vehicles

Utilities

Defense

High-Performance Fuel Cell Market: Regional Outlook

Five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, have been segmented into the global high-performance fuel cell market. In the global high-performance fuel cell market, North America holds the largest share, followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe. The growth in the region is driven by research policies and the promotion of the use of renewable fuels. In addition, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market and, over the forecast period, is anticipated to have the highest CAGR in the global market.

Key Global High-Performance Fuel Cell Market Competitors Includes –

The global high-performance fuel cell market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of players across the globe. The key players operating in the global high-performance fuel cell market include–

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Hydrogenics

Fuel Cell Energy, Inc.

Intelligent Energy

SFC Energy AG

Plug Power Inc.

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solution Corporation

Mitsubishi Power, Ltd.

Bloom Energy Corporation

Ceres Power Limited

Kyocera Corporation

SOLIDpower

Doosan Fuel Cell Co., Ltd

Horizon Fuel cell

MICROrganic Technologies Inc.

The high-performance fuel cell market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and the market attractiveness of every segment. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the presence of the market players in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.