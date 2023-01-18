Liver Health Supplements Market | Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Forecast by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ —The global liver health supplements market size is estimated to be USD 827.24 million in 2020 and may reach USD 1,077.28 million, with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2027. The liver is the largest internal organ that typically finds invertebrates, which play a very crucial role in removing toxins from the body. Improved health and well-being of the liver and its proper functioning are on the top of priority for a healthy body. Although, the prevalence of chronic liver diseases has increased recently on account of various factors, such as decreasing food quality, increased alcohol consumption, and many others. As a result, liver health supplements are becoming a preferable option for improving the smooth and healthy functioning of the liver in the human body.

Factors Affecting the Liver Health Supplements Industry over the Forecast Period:

The increasing geriatric population, high incidence of obesity among children and adults, and growing inclination towards the consumption of fast food & alcohol will raise the demand for liver health supplements, offering huge growth potential to the global market.

Factors such as the rising chronic liver diseases, including alcoholic liver disease, chronic viral hepatitis, fatty liver disease, liver cancer, and hemochromatosis, are anticipated to drive the global growth of the liver health supplements market.

Growing awareness among consumers regarding the necessity of good liver health, coupled with the surging government initiatives to promote good health, also fuels the growth of the liver health supplements market in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector across the globe.

However, stringent rules and regulations concerning liver health supplements and intense competition among the key players may restrain the growth of the global liver health supplements market over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on Liver Health Supplements Market:

COVID-19 is a global communicable health disease that has affected almost every industry, including the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector. The outbreak of COVID-19 has increased the demand for liver health supplements across the world, primarily North America and Asia-Pacific. As coronavirus crises take over the world and lead to curfews and lockdown, they have severely impacted many businesses operating across the globe, which directly affected the production and demand for these supplements. This creates many lucrative opportunities for new players and small-scale players to mark their presence in the regional market and offer low-cost prices and high-quality products to the end-users. Therefore, with the outbreak of the COVID-19, a significant surge in demand for these supplements has been observed globally, which has positively impacted the liver health supplements market value in 2020 and subsequent years.

Based on the product, the liver health supplements market has been segmented into –

Vitamins and Minerals

Herbal Supplements

Others

Based on the dosage, the liver health supplements market has been segmented into –

Capsules

Tablets

Liquid

Others

Based on the distribution channel, the liver health supplements market has been segmented into –

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Liver Health Supplements Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the region, the global liver health supplements market has been segmented into five key geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest share in market capture in the liver health supplements market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, due to the rise in dependence on alcoholic drinks and a high prevalence of chronic liver diseases in the region. On the contrary, Asia Pacific is expected to show the highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the rising awareness among people about healthy products and increasing disposable income of individuals, along with the growing presence of online retailing platforms for drug supply in the region.

Key Liver Health Supplements Market Competitors Includes –

The liver health supplements market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players across the globe. The vital liver health supplements manufacturers operating in the global market are –

Himalaya Herbal Healthcare

Natures Craft Swisse

Enzymedica

Thompson’s (Integria Healthcare)

Jarrow Formulas, Inc.

Nature’s Bounty

Irwin’s Natural

Swanson Health Products

NATURALife Health Products, Inc.

NOW Foods

