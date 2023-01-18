Disposable Gloves Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Jan 19, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Disposable Gloves Industry Overview

The global disposable gloves market size was valued at USD 12.31 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030.

The growing demand for disposable gloves, especially from the healthcare industry amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, along with the rising awareness regarding healthcare-associated infections, is expected to fuel the market growth. The healthcare sector in major developing economies is anticipated to witness substantial growth on account of several factors, such as increasing investments in both the private and public sectors, rising population, the high influx of migrants, and the growing geriatric population. Furthermore, rising healthcare expenditure is projected to boost the growth of the healthcare sector, which, in turn, is estimated to augment the demand for disposable gloves.

The presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, higher disposable income levels of patients, and a large base of geriatric population are some vital drivers of the disposable gloves industry in the U.S. Furthermore, the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country has augmented the demand for disposable gloves, especially in the healthcare sector to reduce further transmission. Contact with harmful chemicals in the working environment of the industries has been one of the major factors associated with health issues among workers. Skin diseases, rashes, hand cuts, amputation, and bloodborne pathogens are the common risks experienced in various industries such as healthcare, medical, and mining. Safety regulations are likely to be the key factors anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.

Rising awareness regarding the importance of raw materials in providing high heat resistance, comfort, elasticity, and lightweight properties is anticipated to boost the research & development activities of major players in the market. These initiatives aim to achieve the multi-functionality of disposable gloves and widen their application scope by adding innovative add-ons to the existing designs. The production of disposable gloves is highly capital-intensive on account of the high raw material costs and complex manufacturing methods. Major raw material suppliers in the market have integrated along the value chain to develop disposable gloves, which is expected to boost the competitiveness in the market.

Disposable Gloves Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global disposable gloves market on the basis of material, product, end use, and region

Disposable Gloves Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Natural Rubber Nitrile Vinyl Neoprene Polyethylene Others

Disposable Gloves Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Powdered Powder-free

Disposable Gloves End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Medical & Healthcare Surgical Non-Medical

Disposable Gloves Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Disposable Gloves market include

Ansell Ltd.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Ammex Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Sempermed USA, Inc.

MCR Safety

