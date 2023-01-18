Eubiotics Market is Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2022 – 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Jan 19, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Eubiotics Industry Overview

The global eubiotics market size was valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% from 2022 to 2030.

The demand for the product is anticipated to be driven by favorable regulatory scenarios banning the usage of antibiotics and growing meat consumption across the globe. The market experiences high competition with well-established and long-term operating players enjoying major market share. Companies are heavily investing in R&D activities to develop sustainable technologies for manufacturing cost-effective and affordable products. The lack of an adequate number of players in several countries specifically in the Middle East opens ample opportunities for new players to enter and gain a strong foothold in the market.

Eubiotics are manufactured and are distributed either through feed mills, pre-mixers, or specific distributors. The companies involved in manufacturing eubiotics either sell their products directly to their consumers or sell them to integrated feed producers. Either way, the eubiotic products reach the livestock producers. Eubiotics, such as organic acids, are manufactured by processes such as fermentation and chemical synthesis. Mostly, the chemical synthesis process is preferred for animal feed applications such as silage and feed additives.

Eubiotics prices are majorly influenced by raw material availability, agro-climatic conditions, regional jurisdictions, etc. The manufacturers compete based on competitive pricing owing to the presence of price-sensitive buyers. The manufacturers are focused on process innovation and low-cost raw material procurement to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Furthermore, the fast growth of end-use applications such as feed, and pharmaceutical among others along with increasing production of eubiotics which is inclined to bridge the gap between supply and demand is further projected to moderately increase the prices over the forecast period.

Eubiotic products such as prebiotics, and probiotics are an important part of the value chain of the nutraceuticals industry. Developing economies, including India and China, are well-positioned in the market, owing to technological advancement, low-cost labor, and abundant availability of raw materials due to upscale production. Key players in developing economies are, thus, creating an optimized process and a robust supply chain for cost-effective product manufacturing, thereby offering products at comparatively lower prices.

Eubiotics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global eubiotics market report on the basis of product, form, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilotons; 2018 – 2030) Probiotics Prebiotics Organics Acids Phytogenic Enzymes

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilotons; 2018 – 2030) Liquid Solid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilotons; 2018 – 2030) Gut Health Immunity Yield Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilotons; 2018 – 2030) Cattle Feed Poultry Feed Swine Feed Aquatic Feed Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilotons; 2018 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Eubiotics market include

DSM

Novus International, Inc.

UAS Laboratories

Lallemand, Inc.

Calpis Co., Ltd.

Advanced BioNutrition Corp

BENEO

BEHN MEYER

Lesaffre Group

Kemin Industries, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Novozymes

Associated British Foods plc

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Evonik Industries AG

BASF SE

Cargill, Incorporated

ADM

Bluestar Adisseo Co.

Biomin

