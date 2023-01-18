Atmospheric Water Generator Market to Witness Growth at 9.0% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Jan 19, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Atmospheric Water Generator Industry Overview

The global atmospheric water generator market size was valued at USD 2.15 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0% from 2022 to 2030.

The industry growth is expected to be driven by freshwater scarcity and increasing technological investments followed by favorable government regulations. Frequent lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an increased demand for drinking water in places like camps for migrant workers, isolated labs for COVID-19 testing, and areas with water supply disruption. The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to accelerate the demand for atmospheric water generators (AWGs) as countries are exploring independent, scalable, and resilient technology for water security.

The demand for AWGs in the U.S. is expected to grow post-pandemic, on account of increased water requirements attributed to the rising awareness related to hygiene and constant washing of hands. Moreover, an investment of around USD 35 billion to strengthen water infrastructure in the U.S. through its Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act, passed in April 2021, is also expected to drive the market in the country. Rising water scarcity, depleting groundwater levels, global supply chain disruptions, and various government initiatives are some of the factors that are likely to boost the equipment demand. Moreover, policies conducive to establishing water infrastructure are anticipated to augment the demand for atmospheric water generators over the forecast period.

Stringent government policies and regulations, including the Drinking Water Directive in the EU nations, Safe Drinking Water Act in the U.S., and Drinking Water Quality Standards in Japan, are intended to ensure the availability of safe potable water. The aforementioned policies are expected to boost the growth over the forecast period. High capital and maintenance required for AWGs are the key concerns, especially for residential consumers. The market growth in residential applications is hindered by the low purchasing power of consumers, primarily across the Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa regions. As a result, researchers are continuously seeking new technologies that can reduce the manufacturing cost of the equipment.

Atmospheric Water Generator Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global atmospheric water generator market based on product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Cooling Condensation Wet Desiccation

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Industrial Commercial Residential

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Atmospheric Water Generator market include

Akvo Atmospheric Water Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Dew Point Manufacturing

Ray Agua

WaterMaker India Pvt. Ltd.

PlanetsWater

Water Technologies International, Inc. (WTII)

SkyWater Air Water Machines

Drinkable Air

Energy and Water Development Corp. (EAWC)

Atlantis Solar

EcoloBlue, Inc.

