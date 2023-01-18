Injection Molded Plastics Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Jan 19, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Injection Molded Plastics Industry Overview

The global injection molded plastics market size was valued at USD 284.7 billion in 2021. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period.

The growing demand for plastic components from various end-use industries including automotive, packaging, home appliances, electrical & electronics, and medical devices is anticipated to drive the market. Modern innovations to minimize the rate of faulty production have enhanced the significance of injection-molded technology in the mass production of complicated plastic shapes. Volatile prices of raw materials, such as benzene, ethylene, propylene, and styrene, coupled with the growing concerns regarding their disposal are expected to hinder market growth over the forecast period.

Companies focus on developing injection molded plastics using bio-based counterparts to overcome such challenges. Increasing construction spending, particularly in emerging markets, such as Brazil, China, India, Mexico, Russia, and South Africa, is expected to drive product demand. Versatile properties of finished products including better heat & pressure resistance make them more applicable to various industries. Government support in the form of tax benefits and financial incentives in China and India to increase the Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) flow has helped develop the market for plastics in these countries. In addition, they offer low-cost labor, which further reduces the overall manufacturing cost for producers. However, this shift has resulted in the overcapacity of various plastic products, affecting their prices. However, a slowdown or halt in manufacturing activities to contain the spread of the coronavirus has led to a decline in the consumption of injection molding plastics and negatively impacted its demand in various applications across the globe.

Injection Molded Plastics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global injection molded plastics market on the basis of raw material, application, and region:

Injection Molded Plastic Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) Polypropylene (PP) Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Polystyrene (PS) Others

Injection Molded Plastic Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) Packaging Consumables & Electronics Automotive & Transportation Building & Construction Medical Others

Injection Molded Plastic Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Injection Molded Plastics market include

ExxonMobil Corp.

BASF SE

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Dow, Inc.

Huntsman International LLC.

Eastman Chemical Company

INEOS Group

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

SABIC

Magna International, Inc.

IAC Group

Berry Global, Inc.

Master Molded Products Corp.

HTI Plastics, Inc.

Rutland Plastics

