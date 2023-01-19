The Led Street Light Market Trends and Dynamics 2020-2030

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-19 — /EPR Network/ —LED Street Light Market: by Power (Less Than 50W, 50-150W, and More than 150W), End-Use Industry (Retrofit, Retail & Hospitality, Outdoor, Offices, Architectural, Residential, and Industrial), and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2020–2025)

The LED street light market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating in the global market. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the LED street light industry.

LED Street Light Market Overview

During the forecast period, 2020-2025, the LED street light market is projected to register a CAGR of 13% and is valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2019. The retrofitting industry is gaining traction over the other end-use industries across the globe. Further, the trend of combining street lights with energy-efficient, modern LED systems have created various possibilities for creating a secure and linked city lighting network. This aspect will augment the global LED street light market over the forecast period.

Factors affecting the LED Street Light Market over the forecast period

The rising environmental issues and the growing demand for eco-friendly products drive the global LED Street light market. The primary reasons for driving the market are the growth and development of smart cities.

Moreover, rapid technological innovations are further boosting the LED street light market growth globally. Reductions also improve market growth in production costs and modifications inefficiency and high-performance features.

Governments around the world have taken numerous steps to encourage LED Street Lights.

Additionally, a worldwide change from conventional lighting systems is also having a positive effect on market growth. Reducing prices of LEDs are driving the economy towards growth, along with decreased carbon emissions. Due to multiple features of LED street lighting solutions, such as remote-control scheduling, GPS connectivity, versatile dimming controls, and fault-tolerant, warning notifications LED Street lights are easily adopted.

The high cost of components and the requirement of high capital cost for setting up industry is hampering the market growth.

Moreover, lack of consumer awareness and knowledge and difficult feature architecture and designing are posing major challenges to the global LED street light market.

Impact of COVID-19 on LED Street Light Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the global LED street light market, and companies have been forced to restructure their plans to cope with the pandemic. COVID-19 influences the world economy in three major ways: by impacting production and demand, by disturbing the supply chain and market, and by its financial effect on companies. Owing to manufacturing discrepancies and global economic issues, several companies have delayed their plans. To prevent the spread of coronavirus, workers have either returned to their hometowns or were quarantined.

LED Street Light Market: Scope of the Report

The report outlines the study of the global LED street light market on the basis of the power and end-use industry.

Based on the power, the LED street light market has been segmented into –

Less Than 50W

50-150W

More than 150W

Based on the end-use industry, the LED street light market has been segmented into –

Retrofit

Retail & Hospitality

Outdoor

Offices

Architectural

Residential

Industrial

LED Street Light Market: Geographical Outlook

Several geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe and the Middle East and Africa (MEA), have been segmented into the global LED street light market. North America held the largest revenue market share in the LED street light market in 2019, followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe. The launch of new and creative technologies to minimize energy consumption and enhance the supply for the longest hours are primarily boosting the LED street light market growth. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to account for the highest CAGR globally over the forecast period due to rapid investment from the governments.

Key Global LED Street Light Market Competitors

The global LED street light market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of small players across the globe. The key players operating in the global LED Street Light market include-

Philips Electronics N.V.

Honeywell international

Osram GmbH

Acuity Brands Incorporated

Digital Lumens Incorporated

Lutron Electronics Corporate

Streetlight Vision

Cooper Lighting division

Matsushita Electric Industrial Corporate

Bajaj Electricals

Zumtobel AG (Thorn Lighting)

Signify Holding

Su-Kam Power Systems Limited

Eaton Corporation PLC

Hubbell Incorporated

The LED street light market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of segmental/regional outlook with the presence of the market players in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

LED Street Light Market: Target Audience