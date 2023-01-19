Smart Air Purifier Market latest Analysis and Growth Forecast By 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-19 — /EPR Network/ —Smart Air Purifier Market: by Type (Dust Collectors, Fumes & Smoke Collectors and Others), by Technique (High-Efficiency Particulate Air, Thermodynamic Sterilization System, Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation, Ionizer Purifier, Activated Carbon Filtration, and Others), by Connectivity (WiFi, Bluetooth, and Smart Phone), by Distribution Channel (Retail Sales, Direct Sales, and Online), by Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial) and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2020–2025)

The smart air purifier market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating globally. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the smart air purifier market.



Global Smart Air Purifier Market Research Report, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

Smart Air Purifier Industry Overview:

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/smart-air-purifier-market-valued-at-usd-5-1-billion-by-2025

The smart air purifier market size is USD 2.7 billion in 2019 and estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. The main benefit of a smart air purifier is that one can track and control the indoor air quality and manage the necessary settings through their smartphones. It also improves the home surrounding good and protects the health of people suffering from various diseases such as respiratory ailment, cardiovascular diseases, and headaches.

Factors Affecting the Smart Air Purifier Market Over the Forecast Period

The rapid growth in the industrial and manufacturing sectors in emerging economies, especially in Asia-Pacific economies, is due to the continuous rise in foreign direct investment in promoting the manufacturing industry in the respective economies.

There is a high increase in awareness about the effects of air pollution amongst people worldwide. This raises the need to remove harmful particles and germs in the companies, homes, and offices, increasing demand for smart air purifiers.

The significant revenue of smart air purifiers comes from the residential segment. The consumer needs to remove the surrounded airborne particles from their spaces, including a bedroom, living room, and the kitchen, and maintain the right environment.

Nowadays, the development of advanced connectivity technology to control through smartphones (application), such as WiFi and Bluetooth.

Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Air Purifier Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 resulted in the rapid increase in the demand for smart air purifier across several sectors, primarily the healthcare and industrial sectors. In this time, the sale of smart air purifiers increased, and its price was also set at an affordable rate so that people may buy it, and demand may increase in the market. As the pandemic increases, people are afraid of the disease/infection and taking steps for precautions. Therefore this movement gave good growth in the sale.

Scope of the Report:

The report outlines the smart air purifier market study based on material, type, and end-use industries.

Direct Purchase Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/smart-air-purifier-market-valued-at-usd-5-1-billion-by-2025?opt=2950

Based on the type, the smart air purifier market has been segmented into –

Dust Collector

Fumes & Smoke Collector

Others

Based on the technique, the smart air purifier market has been segmented into –

High-Efficiency Particulate Air

Thermodynamic Sterilization System

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation

Ionizer Purifiers

Activated Carbon Filtration

Others

Based on the connectivity, the smart air purifier market has been segmented into –

WiFi

Bluetooth

Smart Phone (Applications)

Based on the distribution channel, the smart air purifier market has been segmented into –

Retail Sales

Direct Sales

Online

Based on the application, the smart air purifier market has been segmented into –

Residential

Commercial

School

Hospital

Others

Industrial

Global Smart Water Purifier Market, by Application, 2018-2025 (USD Million)

Source: MSG Analysis 2020

Smart Air Purifier Market: Geographical Outlook

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/smart-air-purifier-market-valued-at-usd-5-1-billion-by-2025

The smart air purifier market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share in the global smart air purifier market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America is further estimated to dominate the smart air purifier market during the forecast period. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to project the highest CAGR globally over the forecast period.

Smart Water Purifier Market Regional Growth, 2020-2025

Source: MSG Analysis 2020

Key Competitors Operating in the Smart Air Purifier Market:

Request For Report Description: https://www.marketstatsville.com/smart-air-purifier-market-valued-at-usd-5-1-billion-by-2025

The smart air purifier market is leading by a few leading companies, but the air purifier market is highly fragmented due to the presence of many small and large players across the globe. The critical smart air purifier market players operating in the global market include –

Honeywell International Inc

Xiaomi

LG Electronics

Blue air

Coway

Coinlike Philips N.V

Sunbeam Products, Inc

Sharp Electronics Corporation

Alienor

Whirlpool Corporation

Dyson Technology Ltd

Americair Corporation

Koninklijke Philips

Guardian Technologies

Winix

The smart air purifier market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.