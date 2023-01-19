Demand for Steel Pipe Coatings Is Prognosticated to Expand at A CAGR of 4.7% By 2033

The global steel pipe coatings business analysis by Fact.MR showcases the image of strong market growth of solvent-based pipe coatings on the back of rapid developments in pipe coatings. The global steel pipe coatings business was pegged at over US$ 7.8 Bn in 2020, with consumption at 3.6 Bn litres.

The global market is expected to be valued over US$ 8.1 Bn by 2021-end. Price growth of fusion bonded epoxy coating material has played a significant role in terms of increase in total market value.

Market Players: –

  • Sherwin-Williams
  • PPG
  • Akzo Nobel
  • 3M
  • Axalta
  • Arkema
  • Shawcor
  • L B Foster
  • Mülheim Pipecoatings
  • Bayou Companies
  • Critical Process Systems Group
  • Metalcoating Revestimentos Ltda.
  • Sub-One Systems
  • Womble Company
  • North Point
  • PHOENIX INTERNATIONAL A/S
  • Seal For Life
  • TMK
  • Chugoku Marine Paints
  • Denso Group
  • SME Business Services Ltd
  • Vaibhavi Enterprises

The examiners have utilized various vast conspicuous business knowledge devices to unite realities, figures, and market information into income assessments and projections in the Market.

Key partners in Market including industry players, policymakers, and financial backers in different nations have been persistently realigning their systems and ways to deal with carry out them to take advantage of new open doors. Numerous lately have updated their procedures to stay coordinated in the setting of overall disturbances brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Market Segments Covered in Steel Pipe Coatings Industry Research

  • By Pipe Diameter
    • DN 350 – DN 600 Steel Pipes
    • DN 700 – DN 1000 Steel Pipes
    • DN 1200 – DN 2000 Steel Pipes
    • DN 2000 – DN3000 Steel Pipes
    • DN 3000 & Above Steel Pipes
  • By Solution
    • Solvent-free Steel Pipe Coatings
    • Solvent-based Steel Pipe Coatings
  • By Coating Material
    • Fusion Bonded Epoxies
    • Fluoropolymer Steel Pipe Coatings
    • Polyolefin Steel Pipe Coatings
      • Polyethylene
      • Polypropylene
        • 2LPP
        • 3LPP
    • Coal Tar Epoxies
    • Epoxy Coated Steel Pipes
    • High Performance Powder Steel Pipe Coatings
    • Flow Efficiency Steel Pipe Coatings
    • Liquid Epoxy Steel Pipe Coatings
    • Others
  • By Application Area
    • Internal Steel Pipe Coatings
    • External Steel Pipe Coatings
  • By End-use Industry
    • Steel Pipe Coatings for Oil & Gas Industry
      •  On Shore
      •  Off Shore
    • Steel Pipe Coatings for Aerospace Industry
    • Steel Pipe Coatings for Automotive Industry
    • Steel Pipe Coatings for Marine Industry
    • Steel Pipe Coatings for Water Transportation Industry
      •  Fresh Water
      •  Brine

Regional analysis includes

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)
  • EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe
  • CIS & Russia
  • Japan
  • Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

